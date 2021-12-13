13 December 2021

Ex-US police officer Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

By The Newsroom
13 December 2021

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

A federal notice on Monday showed that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not-guilty plea in the case.

The court system also sent out instructions for media to attend the hearing.

Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the black man said he could not breathe during an arrest on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin and three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao — were set to go to trial in late January on those charges.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Lewis Hamilton put to the sword again! F1 star to be knighted at Windsor Castle days after being pipped at the post for world title

news

No more home tests available! Government website says lateral flow kits have run out

news

Body found in park during search for missing nurse assistant Petra Srncova

news