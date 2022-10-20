Ex-wife of millionaire whose family founded Screwfix resumes cash court battle

The ex-wife of a millionaire businessman whose family founded the Screwfix chain is back in court for the latest round of a money dispute after complaining that she has been left with less than 10% of assets worth more than £80 million.

A barrister representing Julia Goddard-Watts on Thursday told Court of Appeal judges in London that she was walking away with £7.4 million, following the breakdown of a 22-year relationship, and James Goddard-Watts was left with £75 million.

Peter Mitchell KC said the latest ruling by a judge based in the Family Division of the High Court meant that Mrs Goddard-Watts would be left with less than 10% of assets.

Mrs Goddard-Watts has appealed against a ruling made by Sir Jonathan Cohen earlier this year – Mr Goddard-Watts is contesting her appeal.

Lady Justice Macur, Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lady Justice Carr are considering arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

Mr and Mrs Goddard-Watts, who are both in their 50s, separated in 2009 and have been embroiled in a long-running battle over money.

Judges have heard that Mr and Mrs Goddard-Watts had reached an agreement in 2010.

Mr Goddard-Watts had agreed that Mrs Goddard-Watts should get a house worth £3.25 million and a £4 million lump sum.

She subsequently complained that he had not revealed the full extent of his wealth.

A judge then concluded that Mr Goddard-Watts had “given a false presentation” when making the 2010 agreement, and in 2016 he was told to hand Mrs Goddard-Watts more than £6 million.

Mrs Goddard-Watts returned to court again in 2018 and made further complaints.

She said Mr Goddard-Watts had not given full detail about the potential value of a deal he was involved in.

A judge ruled in her favour in late 2019.

Mr Justice Holman said that, if the pair could not agree on a sum, a judge should again reassess evidence and decide whether Mrs Goddard-Watts should get more money.

He said a case in which a woman had twice complained about “non-disclosure” after a settlement was “vanishingly rare” and “probably unique”.

Sir Jonathan reconsidered the case in January 2022 and awarded Mrs Goddard-Watts another £1.1 million.

However, Mrs Goddard-Watts wants more.

“Overall, including the award of £1.1 million, Mrs Goddard-Watts would exit with £7.4 million,” Mr Mitchell told appeal judges in a written argument.

“Mr Goddard-Watts would exit with £75 million.”

He added: “There was no consideration by the judge of the fairness of these respective figures.”

Mr Mitchell said: “This appeal raises an important point of principle; should a person who has obtained an order – two orders in this case – through fraud be entitled nonetheless to benefit from their fraud.”

He said judges had made orders in 2010 – by consent – and in 2016, after a hearing, which had been set-aside because of Mr Goddard-Watts’s “fraudulent representations/non-disclosure”.

Mr Mitchell told appeal judges that the pair had met when Mr Goddard-Watts was in the RAF and had married in 1996.

Mr Goddard-Watts had “joined” with his parents in their “modest hardware business”.

“Through the parties’, Mr Goddard-Watts’s parents and Mr Goddard-Watts’s brother’s endeavours, that business was transformed and was sold for £85 million in 1999,” said Mr Mitchell.

“From this sale, Mr Goddard-Watts received £15 million net.

“The parties applied these proceeds towards the building of the former matrimonial home near Yeovil (Somerset) and, amongst other things, the purchase of a fine holiday home in Mallorca, and a yacht.

“It also supported the parties’ very good lifestyle.”

He said Mr Goddard-Watts had gone on to pursue new business ventures.

Mrs Goddard-Watts had wanted Sir Jonathan to rule that she should get more than £13 million.

Tim Bishop KC, who represented Mr Goddard-Watts, told appeal judges that Sir Jonathan’s decisions were right and reasonable.

He said the appeal should be dismissed and argued that the hearing overseen by Sir Jonathan had been fair.

Mr Bishop accepted that two other judges have earlier concluded that there had been “litigation misconduct” by Mr Goddard-Watts.