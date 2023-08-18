Families of four babies left waiting for answers as Letby jury discharged

Families of four babies who Lucy Letby allegedly attacked have been left waiting for answers as the jury was unable to reach verdicts on all counts.

On Friday, the jury at Manchester Crown Court was discharged having found her guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more.

But, after more than 110 hours of deliberations, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on six charges of attempted murder.

In a statement read outside court, family liaison co-ordinator Janet Moore said: “Some families did not receive the verdict that they expected and therefore it is a bittersweet result.”

After the jury confirmed they were unable to reach verdicts in relation to four babies, the relatives of one of the infants stormed out of court.

The jury failed to reach a verdict on a count of attempted murder of Child H and cleared Letby of a second charge of the same offence against the baby girl.

Prosecutors alleged Letby sabotaged the care of the baby in some way which led to two profound oxygen desaturations, but the defence said elements of Child H’s care were suboptimal and there could be innocent explanations for the episodes.

The jury was unable to agree whether Letby was guilty of the attempted murders of Child J, Child K and Child Q.

In the case of Child J, no specific form of harm was identified by the prosecution but they said Letby did something to cause the collapse of the baby girl.

The defence said infection could not be ruled out as the cause.

Letby was alleged to have deliberately dislodged a breathing tube in the case of Child K, but the defence said the baby girl was extremely premature and had experienced suboptimal care.

She was accused of injecting Child Q with liquid, and possibly air, down his feeding tube.

But, the defence said the baby boy became unwell due to a natural health issue.

The jury also failed to agree on two counts of attempted murder of Child N, but found her guilty of a third count.

Mr Justice Goss has given the prosecution in the trial 28 days to consider whether to request a retrial on the remaining counts.