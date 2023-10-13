Father’s appeal over 2018 murder as £20,000 reward offered by police

The father of a teenager murdered in east London five years ago has issued a plea to find his son’s killers as police offered a £20,000 reward for information that could solve the crime.

Sami Sidhom, 18, was fatally stabbed just before 11pm on April 16 2018 in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate.

The law student was on his way home after watching a football match between West Ham United and Stoke City at the London Stadium in nearby Stratford.

Police have offered a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sami’s murder.

Samer Sidhom, Sami’s father, said: “My son’s life was taken away for no reason whatsoever. It’s so cruel, he did nothing wrong.

“If you’re out there, and you know who these people are, I plead with you to do the right thing. Sammy didn’t deserve this and we need to have justice.

“If these killers continue walking free, they can just do it to someone else. There is a reward of £20,000 being offered and you can provide information anonymously. Please contact anonymously, we need your help.”

After Sami watched the football match in Stratford, he then took a bus to Romford Road and continued his journey on foot.

He walked along Sebert Road, turned left into Cranmer Road, and then took another left into Capel Road, before crossing over into Chestnut Avenue.

While Sami was crossing, CCTV showed a silver car approaching and three men chasing Sami back into Chestnut Avenue followed by the same car.

The same silver car was seen driving off along with another car after the attack.

Since 2018, detectives have pursued a number of lines of inquiry resulting in 10 arrests, but no charges have been filed.

An anonymous person has provided a number of tip-offs to the police but has never spoken directly to officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: “It has now been five-and-a-half years since Sami’s murder and his family are still searching for answers as to who killed him.

“I believe people in the Newham community know who was responsible for the murder. I understand how daunting it can be to come forward after such a terrible crime, but hopefully now some time has passed someone will be brave enough to come forward and tell us what they know.

“Sami’s family have been devastated by the senseless loss of their son. They have had only questions, but no justice.

“I urge anyone who has information about Sami’s murder, but in particular the person who has reached out anonymously before to provide key information, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8345 3715 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.