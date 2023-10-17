Competition regulator orders rethink on Heathrow charges
A decision on how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines must be reconsidered, competition regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.
In February, aviation regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on Heathrow’s average charge per passenger must be reduced from £31.57 for 2023 and last year, to £25.43 over the next three years.
But the airport and three airlines – British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic – appealed against the CAA’s decision.
Kirstin Baker, who chairs the CMA’s group which assessed the appeals, said: “Having considered these appeals, we found that the CAA’s Heathrow price control struck broadly the right balance between ensuring prices for passengers are not too high and encouraging investors to maintain and improve the airport over time.
“There are a handful of smaller issues we have ordered the CAA to look at again and it has agreed to do this swiftly.”
