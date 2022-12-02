02 December 2022

Flights will be disrupted at Heathrow as workers confirm strike in pay row

By The Newsroom
02 December 2022

Ground handlers employed by a private contractor at Heathrow Airport are to strike in a row over pay.

Around 350 members of Unite working for Menzies will walk out for 72 hours from 4am on Friday December 16.

The action will lead to some flight disruption, the union said.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Menzies needs to have a long, hard look at itself.

“This is a highly lucrative company, which has made a fair pay offer to one group of its workers but isn’t prepared to make a similar offer to its ground handlers.

“Unite is entirely dedicated to defending its members’ jobs, pay and conditions.

“Our members at Menzies will continue to receive the union’s complete support.”

Unite said the ground handlers have been offered a flat rate increase – which it branded a real-terms pay cut.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “We are aware of industrial action proposed by Menzies colleagues from 16-18 December.

“We encourage airport partners who would be affected to continue with their contingency planning and we will support them to minimise the impact on passengers, should the strike go ahead.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Japan stun Spain - and the world - to reach last 16 as Germany are out of World Cup

world news

Honour for Emma, Queen’s favourite riding pony, who lined up on funeral route at Windsor Castle

world news

World Cup history made as Stephanie Frappaart becomes first female referee for Germany v Costa Rica game

world news