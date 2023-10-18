18 October 2023

Inflation holds firm as easing food costs offset by fuel rises

By The Newsroom
18 October 2023

UK inflation remained at 6.7% last month as easing food and drink price rises were offset by higher petrol and diesel prices for motorists, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation stayed at the same rate as seen in August, despite expectations inflation would fall again.

Analysts had predicted inflation would dip to 6.6% for the month.

The reading is set to be important in calculating how much benefits payments will increase next year, as well as outlining increases in some taxes, such as business rates.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “After last month’s fall, annual inflation was unchanged in September.

“Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices eased again across a range of items with the cost of household appliances and air fares also falling this month.

“These were offset by rising prices for motor fuels and the cost of hotel stays.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

world news

Belgium v Sweden abandoned at half-time after two people shot dead in Brussels

news

Senior Tory MP Peter Bone facing suspension over finding of bullying and sexual misconduct

news