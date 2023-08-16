16 August 2023

Next year’s English rail fares rise will be below 9%

By The Newsroom
16 August 2023

Next year’s rise in English rail fares will be below 9%.

The Government announced on Tuesday that any increase will be below the rise in the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation for the 12 months to July.

On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics said that figure was 9%.

The Department for Transport said any change to fares will be implemented in March next year.

It has not revealed how it will be calculated.

