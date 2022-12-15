15 December 2022

Rail strike to go ahead after talks fail to resolve pay dispute

A fresh strike by railway workers will go ahead on Friday after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.

The stoppage will hit 14 rail companies and Network Rail.

Passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary.

Services will start later and finish earlier, with some areas having no trains.

A meeting was held on Thursday but failed to break the deadlock.

The RMT said: “RMT attended talks convened by the rail minister Huw Merriman tonight including Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group and agreed to further discussions.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and the employers in order to find resolutions.

“These meetings will be arranged but in the meantime all industrial action remains in place,” he said.

