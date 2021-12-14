Slight drop in Scotland’s unemployment rate

Unemployment in Scotland has fallen in the last quarter, according to latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate for those aged 16 years and over was 4.1% between August and October, down 0.2% on the previous quarter.

There was a slight increase in the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 which was 74.6%, up 0.5% on the period of May to July.

Across the UK, the employment rate for those aged 16-64 was 75.5% while the unemployment rate for over 16s was 4.2%.

In Scotland there were 2.553 million people aged 16-64 in employment between August and October while 111,000 people in that age range were unemployed.

Employment minister Richard Lochhead MSP said: “For August to October 2021, Scotland’s estimated employment rate rose over the quarter to 74.6% while the estimated unemployment rate fell to 4.1%.

“Separate HMRC early estimates show 2.40 million employees in Scotland in November 2021, 16,000 more than in February 2020, prior to the pandemic.

“We are all too aware of the continuing impact and economic uncertainty that Covid is having and that is why we are doing all we can to limit the spread of the virus and mitigate the effects it has on our economy.

“The 2022-2023 Scottish Budget invests an additional £68.3 million in employability and training to help businesses address skills shortages and create high quality, sustainable jobs.

“Spending in this area is targeted at all sectors and social groups, including people currently furthest from employment, so that everyone and every region can benefit from Scotland’s economic transformation.

“To accelerate the potential of digital technology £192 million is allocated to improve connectivity and boost the digital economy, including specific support for small and medium-sized businesses.”