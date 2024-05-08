08 May 2024

TSB: Locations of 36 bank branches to close

By The Newsroom
08 May 2024

TSB has said it is shutting 36 bank branches across the UK as part of efforts to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

It said its customers were now doing most of their banking digitally.

The latest round of closures will leave the group with 175 branches across the country, as well as other face-to-face banking services.

Here is a full list of the 36 branch closures that were announced on Wednesday.

The following are set to close in September 2024: Alloa Bedworth Birmingham, Pype Hayes Bridlington Buxton Carmarthen, Blue Street Cwmbran, General Rees Square Dovercourt Edinburgh, Leith Felixstowe Frome Glasgow, Cardonald Glasgow, Castlemilk Haddington Hounslow Lerwick Leven London, Bethnal Green London, Clapham Longton Manchester, Middleton Newcastle Upon Tyne, Milvain Peterhead Sheerness Stornoway Torquay, St Marychurch Whitehaven.

The following are set to close in May 2025: Amble Aylsham Banff Bedlington Bude Crook Flint Tenbury Wells Whitchurch.

