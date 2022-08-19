Tube strike causing travel misery across London

A strike by London Underground workers is disrupting travel across the capital.

Services on the vast majority of Tube lines are suspended, with a very limited operation elsewhere, according to Transport for London’s (TfL) website.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) workers are taking industrial action over issues including jobs and pensions.

There is also disruption to bus services in west and south-west London and parts of Surrey due to a strike on Friday and Saturday by bus drivers who are members of Unite.

Sixty-three bus routes are being affected.

Mainline train services started later than normal on Friday due to the knock-on effect of Thursday’s RMT strike at Network Rail and train operators across the country.

Just 70% of services will run across Friday as a whole.

A further walkout on Saturday will reduce service levels to 20%.

Nick Dent, TfL’s director of customer operations, said it was “a difficult day” for travel in the capital.

He told Sky News: “We have done everything we can to avoid this strike going ahead today.

“Unfortunately, the disruption is going to be pretty significant to London today.

“We’re advising customers not to travel on the Tube at all.”

Responding to RMT claims that TfL is having secret negotiations with the Government about cutting jobs and pensions, Mr Dent said the transport body has been working with ministers “all the way through the pandemic to try to secure a long-term funding settlement for London”.

He went on: “We of course conduct those negotiations confidentially. They are market-sensitive. We’ve explained that very clearly to the trade unions.

“But we have been working with all of the trade unions, including the RMT. We’ve been very open and transparent about the impact of the pandemic on our finances all the way through the last couple of years.

“We’ve assured them that we’ll continue to keep them updated.

“But, importantly, we have assured them that there are no proposals currently to change the TfL pension scheme, and if there were proposals in the future, then of course they will be consulted in detail.

“They’ll be involved very closely.”