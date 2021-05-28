Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack victims unlawfully killed, inquest jury rules
The victims of the Fishmongers’ Hall attack were killed unlawfully by a convicted terrorist after a string of failures by authorities, an inquest jury has concluded.
Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were fatally stabbed by Usman Khan at a Learning Together offender education alumni event on November 29 2019.
Khan, 28, who wore a fake bomb vest, was tackled by delegates armed with a narwhal tusk and a fire extinguisher, and driven out on to London Bridge where he was shot dead by police.
An inquest at the Guildhall in London heard that Khan had been released from prison 11 months earlier under strict licence conditions and was under investigation by counter-terrorism police and MI5.
But the “manipulative and duplicitous” terrorist hid his murderous intent from those tasked with keeping the public safe, the hearing was told.
The jury found the victims had been “unlawfully killed” and confirmed basic facts surrounding their deaths.