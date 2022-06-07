07 June 2022

Football pundit Jermaine Jenas accused of using mobile phone at the wheel

By The Newsroom
07 June 2022

Football pundit Jermaine Jenas is being prosecuted after allegedly being caught using his mobile phone at the wheel.

The former Tottenham and England midfielder, 39, was said to be driving a black Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the alleged offence on the afternoon of October 14 last year.

Television presenter Jenas is being prosecuted under the single justice procedure and the case is due to be dealt with behind closed doors at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Jenas, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, allegedly drove in Marsh Lane “when he was at the time using an interactive communications device, namely handheld mobile device”, according to court papers.

