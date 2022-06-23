23 June 2022

Former Tesla worker rejects £12.25 million award in racism case

By The Newsroom
23 June 2022

A black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with “daily racist epithets” including the “N-word” while working at the company’s California factory has rejected a substantially reduced award of 15 million dollars (£12.25 million) in his lawsuit.

Owen Diaz, who worked at the Tesla plant in 2015 and 2016 as a contracted elevator operator before quitting, was originally awarded 6.9 million dollars (£4.8 million) in damages for emotional distress and 130 million (£106 million) in punitive damages in the case.

A judge slashed that by nearly 90% to 15 million dollars, which Mr Diaz turned down, according to a court filing.

Mr Diaz’s rejection of the award could mean a new trial in the case.

Mr Diaz had alleged that employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the factories and that supervisors failed to stop the abuse.

A representative for Tesla could not be reached for comment on Wednesday night.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles to meet in Rwanda amid clash over migrant policy

world news

Train stations quiet as rail workers stage second strike of the week

news

Boris Johnson under pressure as voters go to polls in two crucial by-elections

news