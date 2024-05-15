Four charged and six officers injured at pro-Palestine demonstration

Four people have been arrested and six police officers injured at a Pro-Palestinian demonstration outside a defence and security company.

Protesters blocked entrances to the Thales factory on Linthouse Road, Govan, Glasgow, in an effort to disrupt the supply of arms to Israel as they demanded a ceasefire in Gaza.

Police said that three men aged 18, 28 and 29, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested and charged during the demonstration.

Six officers were injured, including one who sustained a bite to the arm.

Two officers attended the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, one of whom was discharged after treatment while the other remains there for further assessment, police said.

The demonstration in Glasgow took place in response to a call from Palestinian civil society for workers to disrupt the flow of arms to Israel.

It comes as Palestinians mark Nakba Day, which remembers May 15, 1948 when some 750,000 of them were displaced from their homes as Israel was created.

Protesters claim Thales is directly involved in producing the Watchkeeper drone and that parts manufactured on the Glasgow site have been sold to the Israeli army.

Chief Inspector Derrick Johnston said: “When policing any protest our priorities are to ensure the safety of protestors, the public and police officers involved as well as preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and deescalating tensions.

“We are committed to protecting the rights of people who wish to protest, however when this is not done peacefully, officers are required to maintain public order and will exercise their powers of arrest if necessary”.

Officers were called to the scene after the demonstration began at around 5am on Wednesday.

The four people charged will all be released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date, police said.

Demonstrators said they are taking action to create their own arms embargo.

One of those protesting outside the Glasgow factory was Jamie, 32, who works at a Scottish university. He said: “Scotland is a huge part of the UK’s bloody links to Israel.

“Our leaders in Holyrood and Westminster aren’t taking action, in fact they are actively contributing to these horrors.

“That’s why we are doing the embargo ourselves, bringing Scottish solidarity to the people of Palestine who have suffered uncountable horrors and humiliation.”

Another protester, Daniel, 47, a care worker, said: “The Israeli government knows there is no safe place in Gaza, even as they tell people to move again. My conscience demands that I do whatever it takes to stop the chain of killing that starts here in my home town.”

A Thales spokesperson: “Thales is extremely proud of its role in helping to protect the UK and keep our armed forces safe.

“Regarding exports, Thales adheres to the UK Government’s industry control system for overseas sales, one of the most rigorous and transparent of its kind in the world.

“While those outside our site in Glasgow have the right to protest peacefully, we will work with authorities to prosecute anyone who threatens our employees, our property or our important work for the UK armed forces.”

The UK and Scottish Governments have been contacted for comment.