18 October 2022

French cement firm Lafarge admits paying Isis £15 million to keep factory open

By The Newsroom
18 October 2022

French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying 17 million US dollars (£15 million) to the so-called Islamic State group so a factory in Syria could remain open.

The charges were announced in a New York City federal court.

The allegations involve conduct earlier investigated by authorities in France.

The case was described by the US Justice Department as the first of its kind.

