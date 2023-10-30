30 October 2023

From patchy rain to clear skies: Bristol's weather on Monday October 30

By AI Newsroom
30 October 2023

In the morning, Bristol will experience cloudy conditions with sunny spells and a temperature of 11°C, accompanied by scattered showers. The afternoon will bring clearer skies with a mild temperature of 12°C and no expected rainfall.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 10°C, but the skies will remain clear with no anticipated showers. However, the afternoon will see a return to scattered showers, with the temperature holding steady at 12°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from a low of 9°C to a high of 11°C. Scattered showers will continue to be a common feature, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.

