‘Generous’ Scots praised for support shown to displaced Ukrainians

Scotland’s efforts in providing support to displaced Ukrainians have been praised by a Holyrood minister as the milestone of 100 days since the start of the war was marked on Friday.

A total of 3,747 Ukrainian refugees heading to Scottish sponsors have arrived in the UK since Russia invaded on February 24.

Almost 10,901 visas have been issued for a sponsor in Scotland through the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, the Scottish Government revealed.

Of these, more than 7,642 visas have been supplied through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme, while a further 3,259 visas were issued for matches with an individual sponsor.

Neil Gray, the minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, thanked those who have “generously opened their doors” to families fleeing the war, adding that Scotland will continue to stand in solidarity with those affected.

Mr Gray said: “The horrors that have befallen the people of Ukraine since their country was invaded by Russia 100 days ago has shocked everyone in Scotland and around the world, and we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“As a nation, Scotland has responded and opened its heart and extended the hand of friendship offering support and services for thousands of displaced Ukrainians.

“I would like to thank the thousands of people who have generously opened their doors to Ukrainian families, volunteered and donated to causes.”

People arriving in Scotland have been provided with support such as meals, accommodation, clothing, healthcare, trauma support and translation, as well as access to free healthcare and social security benefits.

Friday marked 100 days since Ukraine was invaded by Russia, prompting millions to flee the country (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

A national matching service has also been established in order to identify longer-term accommodation across the country, including offers from hosts, local authorities and housing associations.

Mr Gray added: “I would also like to thank Scotland’s local authorities and third sector organisations which have risen to the challenge we faced to mobilise a major effort in co-ordinating help, providing support and services, and to the private sector which has also offered assistance, in such a short space of time.

“Whilst we want peace and for people to be able to return to Ukraine when it is safe and when they wish to do so, Ukrainians who have settled here can be assured Scotland will be their home for as long as they want it, and they will be made welcome and treated with care, dignity and respect.

“The Scottish Government and our partners are here to provide support for as long as it takes and we are sure the people of Scotland feel the same.”