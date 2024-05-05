Girl, 10, dies as woman and three children taken to hospital after house fire
A 10-year-old girl has died and a woman and three children were taken to hospital after a house fire in Bradford.
Emergency services were called to the home in Kingsdale Drive just after 1am on Sunday.
A woman, aged 37, and three children, aged 11, six and three, had escaped the property and were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.
A fourth child, a 10-year-old girl, was found inside the house and pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.
Police investigating the house fire have confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews, two from Bradford and one from Shipley, which used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Zaheer Abbas of Bradford District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident in which a young child has lost her life, our thoughts are with her family at this time.
“Our investigation with the fire service has deemed that the fire was not suspicious.
“The family are being supported by specially trained officers, a file will now be prepared for the coroner in due course.”
