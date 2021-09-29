Green campaigners Insulate Britain block M25 for seventh time

Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the M25 for a seventh time on Wednesday morning.

The group blocked Junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley Interchange, at around 7.30am on Wednesday morning.

Some of the group glued their hands to the road’s surface, Kent Police said.

The force said: “Officers are currently in attendance at Junction 3 of the M25 (Swanley Interchange) due to a group of protesters blocking the roundabout, some of whom have glued their hands to the road surface.

“The incident began at around 7.30am.

Insulate Britain have blocked the M25 on several occasions (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

“Motorists are advised to expect delays and find alternative routes if possible whilst the officers work to remove the protesters and assist National Highways in reopening the road.”

On September 22 the Government successfully applied to the High Court for an order which prohibits anyone from blocking the M25.

Anyone who breaks the injunction could be found to be in contempt of court, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Insulate Britain said in a statement on Wednesday: “We are going nowhere. You can raid our savings. You can confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars.

“But shooting the messenger can never destroy the message: that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air. Boris get on with the job.”

The group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is calling on the Government to insulate all homes across the UK by 2030 to help cut carbon emissions.

As well as targeting the London ring road, protesters have blocked other important routes including the A1(M) and A20 near the port of Dover.

The campaign, which entered its third week on Monday, has seen well over 400 arrests, according to Insulate Britain.