Greyfriars Bobby’s legacy honoured by Edinburgh Kirk and council leaders

Greyfriars Bobby, considered by some as Scotland’s most loyal dog, has been honoured at a special event in Edinburgh.

The dog faithfully guarded his owner’s grave for 14 years after his death, and on Friday tourists and locals flocked to a ceremony to commemorate the devoted canine.

The story of the faithful dog was adapted into a film by Walt Disney in 1961, starring an acting dog, also named Bobby.

A specially commissioned casket was crafted from an old cherry tree which once stood in the kirkyard, containing the ashes of the dog who portrayed Greyfriars Bobby in the movie.

The casket and remains have been donated to the City of Edinburgh Council and form part of its archaeology collections.

They have now been loaned to Greyfriars Kirk for a special exhibition commemorating the dog’s legacy.

At a ceremony held at Greyfriars Kirkyard on Friday, depute lord provost of Edinburgh Lezley Marion Cameron joined David Hunter, who led the campaign to remember Bobby.

There was a small procession, led by a bagpiper, as the casket was brought into the Kirk as well as speeches about the project, while six Skye Terriers formed a guard of honour.

Mrs Marion said: “Greyfriars Bobby’s memorial reads ‘Let his loyalty and devotion be a lesson to us all’.

“Countless visitors continue to see Bobby’s grave, his statue, and the many mementos of his life displayed in our Museum of Edinburgh.

“I’m delighted this further part of the iconic and timeless story of a little dog who would not leave his master’s grave is going to be on display for visitors to discover.

“Bobby’s is a story held in enormous respect and affection by people around the world, as is the famous film it inspired.

“Bobby truly is a world-famous pet, holding a special place in people’s hearts and it’s lovely to be part of this special commemoration.”

Mr Hunter said: “I’m extremely grateful to the City of Edinburgh Council and Greyfriars Kirk for working together with me to make this possible.”

Rev Richard Frazer, minister of Greyfriars Kirk, said: “We are glad to remember this ‘Bobby’ who starred in Walt Disney’s film.

“The search for his remains is a story in itself, but David’s tenacity and persistence has paid off and now we have an additional item in our museum for people to visit, with a casket made in our Grassmarket Community Project workshop holding the ashes of the wee dog.”

John Lawson, City of Edinburgh Council archaeologist, said: “It’s not often as an archaeologist that you work on such a unique project to preserve the remains of a 1960s film star.

“It has been fantastic to work with David, the Kirk and Grassmarket Community and my colleagues in Bereavement Services on this project and to see the enthusiasm and care that everyone has shown in finding a fitting home for his remains.”

The exhibition at the Greyfriars Kirk will be open Monday to Saturday 11am to 4pm.