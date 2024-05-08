08 May 2024

Guaranteed £15m Saturday Lotto jackpot after no player scoops top prize

By The Newsroom
08 May 2024

Saturday’s lottery jackpot is a guaranteed £15 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

No-one matched all six main numbers but one lucky ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1.2 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 13, 34, 38, 43, 52, and the bonus number was 36.

Fifty-eight people matched five of the six main numbers and won £8,882.

Set of balls two and draw machine Lancelot were used.

The £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks went unclaimed as no-one matched all five numbers, which are the same as in the Lotto draw.

Four ticket holders won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 15, 21, 22, 23, 35 and the Thunderball was 10.

No players won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

One person matched all five regular numbers, winning them £5,000.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said the £1.2 million Lotto win was “brilliant news”.

He added: “And, if that wasn’t enough, there are more amazing Lotto prizes up for grabs this weekend with a special £15 million Must Be Won jackpot on offer in Saturday’s draw.

“Get your tickets early to be in with a chance of scooping this life-changing prize.”

