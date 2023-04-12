Gunman’s mother made emergency call during Kentucky bank shooting

Police have released frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Kentucky bank, including one from the man’s mother, who told a 911 operator that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the bank.

“I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a good kid,” said the woman, who identified herself as the gunman’s mother.

None of the callers are identified by name and other information is edited out of the calls, but the first call was from a woman who was on a video call inside the bank on Monday.

She screams and cries throughout the four-minute call and says there is an active gunman at the Old National Bank in central Louisville.

“I just watched it on a Teams meeting,” she says. “We were having a board meeting. With our commercial (lending) team.”

“We heard multiple shots and everybody started saying, ‘Oh my God’, and then he came into the boardroom.”

Bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, used an AR-15 assault-style rifle in the attack, killing five co-workers while livestreaming before police shot him dead.

Eight other people were injured, including a police officer who was shot in the head and remains in critical condition in hospital.

After the first call, others began streaming in. One of the callers says she is calling from inside the building as gunshots are heard in the background.

“I’m in a closet hiding,” the caller says. She says people have been shot and gives a description of the shooting, saying she knows the gunman. “He works with us.”

“How long will it be before they get here?” she whispers and the dispatcher tells her that authorities are on the way and advises her to keep quiet.

Asked what kind of injuries there were, the caller replies: “I don’t know. I just saw a lot of blood.”