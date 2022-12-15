Harry and Meghan’s documentary finale airs on Netflix

The final part of the Sussexes’ controversial documentary has aired on Netflix, with the royal family braced to see how claims the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan unfold.

The last three episodes of the six-part series began streaming at 8am on Thursday.

The opening scenes of episode 4 featured black and white footage from the late Queen’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh.

It then switched to Meghan telling how her private secretary, who worked for the Queen for 20 years, had told her: “It is like a fish that is swimming perfectly. It is powerful, it is on the right current. Then one day this little organism comes in.

“This foreign organism. And the entire thing goes… What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn’t look like us. It doesn’t move like us. We don’t like it. Get it off of us.

“And she just explained that, you know, they’ll soon see, that it’s stronger, faster, even better with this organism as part of it.

“It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing but then it’ll be amazing.”

Meghan added: “And I was really hopeful that that was true.”

Trailers have shown it features allegations the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan to deflect attention from less favourable coverage of other royals as part of a “war against Meghan”.

Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia alleged she had seen evidence of briefing from the Palace against the couple to suit other people’s agenda.

The duchess herself was seen saying: “You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go ‘we’ve got to make that go away’.”

Her friend Lucy Fraser added: “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace. And so they would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

Harry, in another trailer, said “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us”, while Meghan said she was “fed to the wolves”.

The Sussexes signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth more than £100 million, with the streaming giant and Spotify, after quitting as senior working royals in 2020 following family rifts and struggles with royal life.