Harvey Tyrrell law will save lives by improving electrical safety in pubs – MP

Improving electrical safety in pubs will save lives, a Conservative MP has said while proposing legislation in memory of Harvey Tyrrell, a seven-year-old boy who died after being electrocuted in a pub.

The MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell, paid tribute to Harvey, telling MPs his Bill would make sure the circumstances around his death will never be repeated.

Harvey suffered a fatal shock at the King Harold in Romford, east London, when he touched poorly installed outdoor lights on the afternoon of September 11 2018.

Mr Rosindell said: “This Bill is vital, it will save lives. Had it been on the statutory book earlier, the life of a young boy from Romford – Harvey, who died in tragic circumstances – would have been saved.

“My Bill is designed to ensure the circumstances of Harvey’s death will never be repeated. Harvey must not die in vain and I dedicate this Bill in his name.”

Andrew Rosindell (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The MP said regulation on electrical safety in pubs is “not fit for purpose”, as performing and recording tests is down to the business and there is no organisation monitoring whether they have complied with regulations.

Under his plans, pub owners would need to get electrical systems checked a minimum of every five years and local authorities would act as an auditor and ensure businesses are complying.

He added: “Customers must be able to enter a pub with the confidence that they are not at any risk of injury, surely a basic requirement that any business should adhere to.

“And so, in the light of the catastrophic events surrounding Harvey’s death, I believe we must urgently act to strengthen the enforcement of the electrical safety standards throughout the United Kingdom.

“This is why, with Harvey Tyrrell’s law, Public Houses (Electrical Safety) Bill, I am proposing comprehensive measures to ensure that customers can enter pubs with confidence that they will be safe from injury.

“My Bill would require pub owners to get the electrical systems in place checked a minimum of every five years, to put pubs in line with the regulations on electrical safety checks in rental properties.

“The measures in this Bill would also require safety tests to be conducted by a qualified person such as a registered electrician, thus creating confidence for the pub owner and the customers that the checks have been followed correctly and the electrical systems are actually safe.

“An electrical safety certification should also be linked to the pub’s outdoor licence and the local authorities would have to do no more than check the pub owner has submitted the documentation proving that their premises have been tested for electrical safety before approving an alcohol licence.”

Mr Rosindell’s Public Houses (Electrical Safety) Bill was listed for a second reading on January 21, but is unlikely to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.