Healthcare at home model can help relieve NHS pressures, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told patients and staff at a healthcare centre focused on treating patients at home rather than in hospital that it is a model which can help relieve the current pressures on ambulances and emergency departments.

The Prime Minister chatted with 75-year-old Pauline Burke and her carers – husband Patrick and daughter Emma – when he visited Rutland Lodge Medical Practice in Leeds on Monday morning.

The family said the approach developed by Leeds Community Healthcare, which brings together a multi-disciplinary team and specialist skills and equipment to reduce the need for hospital admissions, had helped Mrs Burke recover faster from a hip operation 12 months ago.

Her daughter told the Prime Minister, who was accompanied by social care minister Helen Whately, that the care at home had helped her mother keep her independence, and her father said it was like having a hospital at their house.

Mr Sunak said to them: “It’s a wonderful facility here, isn’t it?

“What we’ve been talking to people about is trying to figure out how can we get people treated exactly where they need to be. And not everybody needs to be in hospital – they would prefer to be either at home or closer to home.”

The Prime Minister told the family: “It works better for your mum, but it also works better for the hospitals because then they’ve got beds free.”

He added: “Now Helen and I have to figure out how do we replicate this model in more places so we can treat more people like your mum at home, we free up the beds in hospitals which would ease some of the pressures that we are all seeing with ambulance and emergency departments.

“The reason we’ve got some of that is just because we’ve not got enough people who can be at home, being treated at home or in the community.”

He told Mrs Burke: “You look really well, which is great” and the pensioner said she is helped by her two daughters as well as her husband.

The Prime Minister replied: “That’s like me, I have two daughters. You’ll have to give me some tips.”

Mr Sunak then met a number of nurses and other specialists who work at the centre to help people at home and they explained the centre’s virtual ward.

Leeds currently has 35 patients on the virtual ward who would otherwise be in hospital.

Listening to how it works, Mr Sunak said: “It’s fantastic. Thank you for what you’re doing.”

He added: “Part of the reason Helen and I are here is, following up from the session we had on Saturday, finding places where people are doing things differently and better and making a real difference, which you guys are doing.

“It’s the type of model that we just need to do more of, because it is so powerful.”

He told them: “Who doesn’t prefer to be at home if they can be at home?”