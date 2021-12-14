14 December 2021

Hotel quarantine to be abandoned

The Newsroom
14 December 2021

Hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in England will be abandoned, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced.

The Cabinet minister told the Commons that the 11 countries on the red list will be removed at 4am on Wednesday.

The list was resurrected last month in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

People arriving in the UK from 11 African countries such as South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia have been required to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.

But the policy is being scrapped as the strain is now prevalent in the UK.

