23 October 2022

In Pictures: Borough Market’s Harvest Festival a feast for the eyes

By The Newsroom
23 October 2022

Borough Market’s annual Autumn Harvest festival has returned to the streets of the capital for the first time since the Covid lockdown.

The procession started on Bankside before moving through Southwark to the historic market.

The procession was led by the Berry Man, the autumnal Green Man, who was decked with wild fruits and foliage.

The event features the chance to sample seasonal produce and drinks as well as entertainment from traditional music and dancing.

