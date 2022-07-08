08 July 2022

In Pictures: Britons take to the rivers to bask in the summer sun

Boats were much in demand as Britons availed themselves of the chance to take to the water amid hot weather.

With a heatwave forecast, rowing boats on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, were a popular choice, with paddle boarders also venturing out.

People in a rowing boat enjoy the hot weather on the River Nidd in Knaresborough (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
A young girl enjoys the hot weather in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
A paddle boarder takes to the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
People enjoy the hot weather in a rowing boat underneath the Knaresborough Viaduct on the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The River Avon was also a busy spot for those looking to take advantage of the good weather.

Shakespeare’s town was a midsummer dream as people admired the swans, took to boats or enjoyed the historic surroundings.

Boats were in demand in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
People enjoy a boat trip along the River Avon (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
Swans proved a popular draw for those enjoying the weather (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
The warm temperatures drew plenty of people outside in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Elsewhere on the Avon, Warwick Castle was another impressive backdrop for those taking to the water.

Boats sail down the River Avon by Warwick Castle (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

And in North Yorkshire, Bolton Abbey was a picture amid the summer heat.

A man navigates the stepping stones at Bolton Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

