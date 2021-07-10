In Pictures: Flags fly for England as anticipation builds

Euro 2020 (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:39pm, Sat 10 Jul 2021
With just a day to go until England take to the pitch at Wembley for the Euro 2020 final, the anticipation is growing across the nation.

Flag makers have been working “through the night” to keep up with the surging demand for England-themed paraphernalia.

It’s not just residential addresses that have taken to the red and white theme.

Noel Barton has run with the theme at his store VIP Beds in Birmingham (PA Wire)
Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

The final is due to kick off at 8pm and will finish by 10pm if it ends in normal time. However, if it goes to extra time and possibly a penalty shootout, the game would conclude closer to 11pm.

In response to the anticipated celebrations or commiserations, employers and school heads are considering allowing staff and pupils to enjoy a lie-in the morning after the game. A number of schools have already said they will allow pupils to start later on Monday if they want to.

Westminster Abbey Choristers take a break from school lessons to play football in the cloisters of the famous London cathedral (PA Wire)
Noah Butterworth (left) and Harry Chamberlain on Wales Street in Oldham, where residents have renamed the road England Street ahead of the final (PA Wire)

A victory against Italy at Wembley would be the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the famous 1966 World Cup triumph.

England 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst stands on top of a pod on the London Eye looking out towards Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)
Bart Horgan receives a free 'Phil Foden' hair cut from Maisy Salisbury-Taylor at Simon Townley hair salon in Burnley, Lancashire, who are offering free hair cuts in the styles of England players, ahead of the Euro 2020 final (PA Wire)

