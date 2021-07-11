In Pictures: Frenzied fans ready for football final

England fans outside the ground ahead of the Euro 2020 final (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:54pm, Sun 11 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Across England football fans have been savouring the run-up to a game that could see the country crowned champions of Europe.

Houses have been bedecked with flags amid a surge in demand for England-themed paraphernalia, the Shard in London was lit up in the team colours, and the anthemic Three Lions song was projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)
Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)
Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

The final – which is expected to attract a record television audience – is due to kick off at 8pm and will finish by 10pm if it ends in normal time, but could end closer to 11pm if there is extra time or a penalty shootout.

Victory would mark the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success, which also took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)
Euro 2020 (PA Wire)
England fans queuing outside the The Faltering Fullback pub in Finsbury Park, London (PA Wire)

Skipper Harry Kane said the players hope to do the nation proud when they take to the pitch: “We know how much it means to the English fans all over the country so we’re proud to be representing them and hopefully we can do them proud again.”

Fans by a new mural in Nuneaton by artist Nathan Parker, depicting Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling (PA Wire)
Local residents carry an official giant England Nationwide respect campaign flag from Neeld Crescent in Brent, where Raheem Sterling grew up, to Wembley Stadium, ahead of the Euro 2020 final (PA Wire)
An artist paints a picture of the ground ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Despite the English home advantage, Italian fans will be attending Wembley too and hoping their team will continue their 32-match unbeaten run.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)
Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

England

Gallery

PA