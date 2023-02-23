In Pictures: How Kyiv is surviving one year on from Russian invasion of Ukraine
By The Newsroom
As Ukraine prepares to mark a grim anniversary, PA news agency photographer Aaron Chown is in the embattled country’s capital city to document life one year after the Russian invasion.
The invasion has killed tens of thousands of people and reduced cities to ruins but Ukraine has displayed fierce resistance and nowhere is this more clearly seen than in Kyiv.
Despite intensive bombing, the residents of Kyiv have shown defiance. In Mykhailivska Square there is an exhibition of rusted Russian tanks, destroyed during an attempt on the capital last spring.
