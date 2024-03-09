09 March 2024

In Pictures: Raising the woof as thousands of dogs descend on Crufts

By The Newsroom
09 March 2024

Thousands of dogs big and small from 220 breeds, along with their hopeful owners, have spent the week in Birmingham in a bid to take home coveted trophies at Crufts 2024.

This year’s show, at the city’s National Exhibition Centre, runs from March 7-10 and has seen furry competitors take part in a wide variety of challenges and presentations.

The event will culminate with the award of the “best in show” trophy on Sunday night, where the top dog in each of the seven breed groups competes.

