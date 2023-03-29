29 March 2023

In Pictures: The life and career of much-loved entertainer Paul O’Grady

By The Newsroom
29 March 2023

The beloved entertainer Paul O’Grady has died aged 67, after five decades on stage and screen.

He shot to fame as the acid-tongued drag queen Lily Savage, going on to win millions of fans and a host of awards as a comedian, game show host, chat show compere, radio DJ, animal rights champion and bestselling author.

Here we take a look at the life and times of the unforgettable O’Grady.

