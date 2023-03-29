In Pictures: The life and career of much-loved entertainer Paul O’Grady
The beloved entertainer Paul O’Grady has died aged 67, after five decades on stage and screen.
He shot to fame as the acid-tongued drag queen Lily Savage, going on to win millions of fans and a host of awards as a comedian, game show host, chat show compere, radio DJ, animal rights champion and bestselling author.
Here we take a look at the life and times of the unforgettable O’Grady.
