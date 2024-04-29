Injured military horses making progress after surgery, Army says

Two injured military horses seen galloping through the streets of London are making progress after surgery, the British Army has said.

Quaker, a Cavalry black, and a grey called Vida bolted off after being spooked by builders moving rubble while they were on an extended exercise in Belgravia with five other horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry on Wednesday.

The British Army said that Vida, who was seen covered in blood galloping through central London alongside a black horse, “remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation”.

In an update on the horses who had surgery, the British Army tweeted that Quaker has “shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery”.

The update posted to X, formerly Twitter, said: “The other horse, Vida, a grey, continues to make progress.

“He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal.

“We are so thankful for everyone’s concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care.”

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses and five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and causing a number of injuries.

The spokesman said: “Of the soldiers injured, two are still undergoing treatment in hospital but will make a full recovery.

“The remainder have returned to work.”

He added: “Healing takes time – please be patient as we support that process. The soldiers and horses are all receiving the very best of care.”

The horses who broke loose were later named as Vida, Trojan, Quaker and Tennyson.

Ambulance crews treated four people on Wednesday in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of just 10 minutes.

The drama began near Buckingham Palace Road where witnesses saw a serviceman thrown from his horse and one of the loose animals crashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering windows.

Two horses were then seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, which the Army said was “consistent with lacerations”.

Jordan Pettitt, 26, who works for the PA news agency, said the grey horse was “vividly” stained red with blood and he heard a black horse collide with a taxi.

The animals were later seen near the Limehouse Tunnel, before they were recaptured by City of London Police and taken away to be assessed by Army vets.