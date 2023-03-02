Isabel Oakeshott says Hancock leaks ‘in public interest’ despite criticism

Isabel Oakeshott has said she makes “no apology whatsoever for acting in the national interest” over her disclosure of Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages.

The journalist, who is at the centre of a row about the leak of the former health secretary’s correspondence to the Daily Telegraph, hit back at Mr Hancock’s criticism of her actions.

“The greatest betrayal is of the entire country,” she said.

In a statement released on Thursday, she said: “Hard though it may be for him to believe, this isn’t about Matt Hancock, or indeed any other individual politician. Nor is it about me. The greatest betrayal is of the entire country.

“We were all let down by the response to the pandemic and repeated unnecessary lockdowns.

“Children in particular paid a terrible price. Anyone who questioned an approach we now know was fatally flawed was utterly vilified, including highly respected and eminent public health experts, doctors and scientists.

“So far from being protected, the NHS may never recover, as millions of patients condemned to year-long waiting lists are discovering.

“Meanwhile the economy is in smithereens. It is now essential that the public inquiry, set up almost two years ago, quickly establishes deadlines for its work and answers the urgent question about whether lockdown, with all its impacts, was proportionate. These issues must be addressed well before the next general election.

“Against this backdrop, the Telegraph expose is clearly in the overwhelming public interest. The outpouring of support I and the paper have had from ordinary people who suffered – and are still suffering – the consequences of the mistakes we are exposing shows how desperately the nation wants answers.

“I make no apology whatsoever for acting in the national interest: the worst betrayal of all would be to cover up these truths.”

The lengthy statement comes after Mr Hancock said that he was the victim of a “massive betrayal and breach of trust” after the disclosure of WhatsApp messages revealing the inside working of government during the coronavirus crisis.