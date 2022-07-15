Ivanka Trump ‘heartbroken’ following her mother Ivana Trump’s death

Ivanka Trump says she is “heartbroken” following the announcement that her mother Ivana Trump has died at the age of 73.

The businesswoman and former presidential advisor, described her mother as “brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny”.

Ivana Trump was the first wife of former US president Donald Trump and died at her home in New York City.

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” Ivanka wrote on Twitter.

“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Donald Trump, who was banned indefinitely from Twitter, posted the announcement on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

In a separate statement the Trump family described Ivana as “a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend”.

Eric Trump also shared a picture of the family together.

Among various US politicians paying tribute to Ivana was former Governor of Alaska and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, who described her as “beautiful and gracious”.

“My condolences to the Trump family for the loss of the beautiful and gracious Ivana,” she wrote.

“She was the first Trump I met, back in 1996, when she came to Alaska.

“I remember standing in line in Anchorage at the JC Penney store to meet her during an event to promote her new perfume.”

Czech-born ski racer and model, Ivana married Donald Trump in 1977.

She became well known in her own right for her accent and her signature beehive hairdo and appeared in the 1996 hit film The First Wives Club

Ivana also made a guest appearance on the seventh series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2010.

She was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948.

She was married four times, most recently to Italian actor Rossano Rubicond.