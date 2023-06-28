Jack accuses Holyrood minister of making ‘false claim every six seconds’

Alister Jack has accused a Scottish Government minister of making a “false claim every six seconds” over suggestions the UK Government has undermined devolution post-Brexit.

The Scottish Secretary criticised Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson for releasing a video in which he said a new report shows the UK Government has increased control over Scotland’s devolved powers and imposed legislation without consent.

The 16-page document from the Scottish Government set out the main points of constitutional disagreement between Holyrood and Westminster which have emerged since the referendum to leave the EU.

It claimed there have been nine occasions where Westminster has proceeded with legislation which was refused consent by Holyrood.

Speaking at Scotland questions in the House of Commons, Conservative MP David Duguid (Banff and Buchan) said Mr Robertson made a “range of spurious claims about devolution being under attack by the UK Government” in his video.

Mr Jack replied: “I did see Angus Robertson’s video clip and I think I counted 16 false claims in the space of one minute and 40 seconds. That’s a false claim every six seconds – pretty impressive even by his standards.

“As usual it’s the nationalists who are desperate to invent a grievance.

“But the reality is it’s the UK Government that respects devolution, we support devolution, we’ve strengthened devolution, the only people who want to destroy devolution are the ones who want to rip us out of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Jack also faced questions about why he did not support the Privileges Committee report into former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The committee found Mr Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament.

The former prime minister was said to have deliberately misled MPs with his partygate denials and was accused of being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, with Mr Johnson hitting out at the “deranged conclusion”.

Mr Jack said: “As I said to the media last week when I was interviewed and this question was raised, very simply because I felt the report was too excessive in its conclusions.”

Labour MP Christian Wakeford (Bury South) earlier asked: “Does the Secretary of State think that the former prime minister fined by the police, subsequently found to have not only lied to both the late Queen, this House and therefore the public, to have strengthened or weakened the union?”

Mr Jack replied: “The union has never been stronger and what we know is this Prime Minister has said those in public life should aspire to the highest standards of propriety.”

Elsewhere at Scotland questions, the UK Government accused the SNP of focusing on independence after First Minister Humza Yousaf vowed to put the issue at the top of his party’s general election manifesto.

Scotland Office minister John Lamont said: “The UK Government and the Scottish Government should be focused on delivering better public services and supporting people through the cost of living, and instead we hear the SNP cheering about another independence referendum.”

Labour shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said: “Isn’t it incredible that in the worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory, the Prime Minister’s entire approach is to tell people to hold their nerve, and the First Minister’s approach in Scotland is to launch proposals for a de facto referendum and a written constitution, something he admits himself Scottish voters don’t want.”

Mr Lamont said: “This United Kingdom Government is very clear that now is not the time for another independence referendum.”

But he added: “The Labour Party so often end up backing the SNP policy after policy in Scotland.”

SNP MP Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) said: “Food inflation in the UK at over 19% is 50% higher than among our EU neighbours yet both the Government and the Labour Party seem to be in complete denial about Brexit’s contribution to this cost-of-eating crisis.”