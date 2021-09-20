James Middleton’s bride wore mother-in-law Carole Middleton’s wedding dress

James Middleton with his mother Carole (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
18:20pm, Mon 20 Sep 2021
James Middleton’s new wife wore her mother-in-law Carole Middleton’s wedding dress as her “something borrowed”.

Alizee Thevenet was pictured in the white floor length gown with a Bardot neckline in images shared with Hello! magazine.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s new sister-in-law said she fell in love with the dress, which Mrs Middleton wore 41 years ago, while trying it on during lockdown.

“It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life,” Alizee told Hello!

Kate’s brother and financial analyst Alizee wed in front of family and friends including the Cambridges in the rural village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, announcing the news on Instagram on September 12.

Mr Middleton wrote that he had “married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas”.

“Words cannot describe how happy I am,” he added.

