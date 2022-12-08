08 December 2022

Jury deliberating in alleged trial ‘fix’ case

By The Newsroom
08 December 2022

A jury is deliberating on verdicts in the case of four people accused of plotting to fix a drugs kingpin’s trial.

Leslie Allen, 66, made a “concerted attempt” to evade justice at his Warwick Crown Court trial in 2018 for having cocaine and cannabis, the Old Bailey heard.

While on bail, he allegedly orchestrated two witnesses to lie for him, with one of them, nicknamed “Del Boy”, allegedly winking at a juror from the witness box.

Damien Drackley, 37, from Nuneaton; Mark Walker, 57, from Coventry; Allen, from Coventry and Laurence Hayden, 53, from Coventry, have denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

