Jury retires to consider conclusion in Gracie Spinks inquest

The jury in the inquest of Gracie Spinks has retired to consider its conclusion.

Ms Spinks, 23, was fatally stabbed by Michael Sellers, 35, on June 18 2021 in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, who is then believed to have taken his own life a short distance away later that day.

The inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, which began on October 30, has heard how Derbyshire Police graded Sellers as low risk after Ms Spinks reported him over stalking concerns months before her death.

The 10 jurors were instructed on Wednesday by coroner Matthew Kewley that they must return a conclusion that Ms Spinks was unlawfully killed by Sellers, but that they are not to decide whether multiple failings admitted by police contributed to her death.

Instead, the jury is tasked with concluding how, when, where and in what circumstances Ms Spinks died, and will reference police failings in their conclusion.

My decision is that you must return a conclusion of unlawful killing in this case, and that is because the evidence is overwhelming

Speaking to the jury before they retired, Mr Kewley said: “My decision is that you must return a conclusion of unlawful killing in this case, and that is because the evidence is overwhelming.

“There is no other explanation beyond the fact that on June 18 2021, Michael Sellers killed Gracie Spinks.

“There is no evidence at all that there was any sort of self-defence or anything like that at all. The evidence only points one way. There can be no credible suggestion of an alternative.

“You are to record the medical cause of death on the record of inquest as a stab wound to the neck.

“There is no pressure of time. Please don’t feel that there is any pressure to get this done today. You can have as much time as you need.”

Mr Kewley then told the court that while the jury would deliberate on Wednesday afternoon, no conclusion would be taken until at least 10am on Thursday.

The inquest has previously heard that Ms Spinks is believed to have been stabbed 10 times by Sellers as she tended to her horse at Blue Lodge Farm, Duckmanton.

His body was then found 150 metres away, with evidence at the scene suggesting he had died after inhaling helium.

The pair met at work in 2020 and after meeting socially for a brief period, she declined to pursue a relationship, but Sellers reportedly became “obsessed” with her.

She later reported Sellers to their employer – after eight other women had reported him over inappropriate conduct towards them – and he was later dismissed after it was found he would repeatedly contact her against her wishes and would watch her on company CCTV.

Ms Spinks also reported Sellers to the police, but he was graded low risk and only given words of advice despite claiming he believed the pair were in a relationship, and being seen in a lay-by near where her horse was stabled in January 2021.

In May 2021, a bag of weapons including knives, an axe, a hammer, Viagra tablets and a note saying “don’t lie” was found by a member of the public on a bridleway near where Ms Spinks’ horse was stabled, but this was also dismissed by police.

Several police officers have given evidence in the inquest, with one saying the weapons should clearly have been a “concern” and another telling Ms Spinks’ family that he was “truly sorry” and said the force “should have done better”.

Ms Spinks was described as a “beautiful soul” and an “amazing and unique person” in tributes from family and friends, with jurors wearing pink and purple wristbands on Wednesday in her memory.

The inquest continues.