Kevin Spacey accusers no longer willing to be ‘secret keepers’, court told

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey’s accusers are “no longer prepared to be the secret keeper for someone who treated them so badly”, a court has heard.

The Hollywood star, standing trial under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, is charged with nine sexual offences concerning four men which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

In a closing speech at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday, prosecutor Christine Agnew KC said the case involves an “enormous power imbalance” and a man who is “used to getting his own way” taking advantage of that.

She questioned the two-time Academy Award winner’s claim that his accusers were “motivated by money” and suggested the trial was a result of his “aggressive, oppressive and intimidatory behaviour”.

Ms Agnew said his alleged offending had left the men feeling “diminished” and “worthless”, adding: “There is no doubt that he is a very famous and lauded actor.

“He is undoubtedly someone who is kind to those he chooses to be kind to.

“History is littered with those who that are benevolent to some and cruel to others.”

Ms Agnew said it is “not simply a strength-in-numbers case” against Spacey but that of “four separate men” who told friends and family, the police and then the court their stories in a bid for justice.

She said “Mr Spacey Fowler was and is a powerful man, he was so famous who would believe them?”

Ms Agnew said “men are entitled to exactly the same protection that a woman would be in law”, and added: “Why on earth should these men put up with what they say has happened to them?”

Giving evidence last week, the Hollywood star denied being a sexual bully and labelled the prosecution’s case against him as “weak”, accusing one alleged victim of being after “money, money and then money”.

He previously told the jury the sexual assault allegations are “madness”, “make no logical sense” or a “stab in the back”.

The 63-year-old told Southwark Crown Court he could have had sex “all the time” but found it hard to trust people because of his fame.

Each of Spacey’s accusers has given evidence, variously describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, disgusting”.

He pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

On Wednesday, the four indecent assault charges on the indictment, which were alternative counts, were struck off by the judge, due to a “legal technicality” and not as a result of the prosecution abandoning any allegation.

The jury was directed to concentrate on what happened and whether it was a crime, and not be concerned with precise dates when things happened.

The trial continues.