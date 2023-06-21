21 June 2023

King and Queen’s hopes of winning their first Royal Ascot race dashed

21 June 2023

The King and Queen’s hopes of winning their first Royal Ascot race were dashed by Jimi Hendrix and Sonny Liston – the horses.

Charles and Camilla looked pensive as they watched jockey Frankie Dettori riding their thoroughbred Reach For The Moon, and finishing well off the pace.

The couple’s disappointment in the Royal Hunt Cup was followed by their horse Circle Of Fire losing in the Queen’s Vase.

The Royal Hunt Cup was won by the gelding Jimi Hendrix, named after the legendary 1960s’ musician, while the thoroughbred sharing a name with former world heavyweight champion Sonny Liston was runner-up and Awaal was third.

As the race started Camilla tugged at Charles’s arm to remind him the horses were off, as he was deep in conversation with a guest in the royal box.

They both watched intently but their thoroughbred, a favourite for last year’s Epsom Derby before being withdrawn, was never in the running.

There was no time to dwell on the loss as the next race was the Queen’s Vase featuring their horse Circle Of Fire.

Charles and Camilla watched much of the action on the racecourse through binoculars, with the Queen bobbing up and down in nervous anticipation, but the horse finished outside the top three.

