23 October 2021

Kittens and cat die following deliberate fire

Two kittens and a cat have died following a deliberate fire at a flat in Fife.

The incident happened at a block of flats on Keir Hardie Street in Methil at around 4.15am on Saturday.

A 36-year-old woman left the flat at around 8pm on Friday, and police said it is believed that no-one had been at home since then.

Detectives said that no-one was injured, but two kittens and a cat which were in the flat died as a result of the fire.

They are treating the blaze as wilful and appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Clark Forrest, of Levenmouth CID, said: “Thankfully there were no injuries to anyone within the block of flats but the damage to the property and loss of the woman’s kittens and cat has been extremely distressing for her.

“We’re still trying to establish the full circumstances so I’m appealing to anyone who has any relevant information or witnessed anything suspicious in the early hours of Saturday morning, or perhaps the days leading up to the incident, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0714 of October 23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

