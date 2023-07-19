19 July 2023

Labour figures gather for funeral of former general secretary Margaret McDonagh

Sir Keir Starmer has joined mourners in London for the funeral of Margaret McDonagh, Labour’s first female general secretary.

Baroness McDonagh died in June aged 61 and was hailed for her key role in Labour’s 1997 landslide election victory.

Her sister Siobhain McDonagh is the current Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden in south London.

Figures from across the party gathered for the service, including former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Other faces from the New Labour era, including Lord Mandelson, attended the Mass at St Boniface RC Church in Mitcham, alongside current shadow cabinet members including Emily Thornberry, Yvette Cooper, Ed Miliband and David Lammy.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was also in attendance.

