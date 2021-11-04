Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 31, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 74 (20%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 301 (80%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Copeland in Cumbria has the highest rate in the UK, with 526 new cases in the seven days to October 31, the equivalent of 773.1 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 845.1 in the seven days to October 24.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the second highest rate, down from 821.2 to 765.0, with 1,035 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 920.6 to 760.3, with 721 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (584.9) and Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (553.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (up from 237.7 to 415.1)Shetland Islands (56.8 to 192.4)Mid Sussex (499.5 to 625.7)Angus (298.7 to 398.9)Argyll & Bute (306.7 to 406.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 31; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 24.

Copeland, North-west England, 773.1, (526), 845.1, (575)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 765.0, (1035), 821.2, (1111)Torfaen, Wales, 760.3, (721), 920.6, (873)North Tyneside, North-east England, 736.8, (1539), 792.4, (1655)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 727.6, (703), 1021.5, (987)Caerphilly, Wales, 722.5, (1313), 867.8, (1577)Gosport, South-east England, 701.5, (594), 892.8, (756)St Albans, Eastern England, 701.2, (1047), 730.0, (1090)Stroud, South-west England, 700.6, (847), 965.2, (1167)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 700.3, (1375), 928.4, (1823)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 662.7, (840), 815.0, (1033)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 659.4, (440), 644.4, (430)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 654.4, (570), 762.3, (664)Swindon, South-west England, 643.8, (1435), 926.5, (2065)Mendip, South-west England, 639.8, (744), 947.6, (1102)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 632.7, (443), 931.2, (652)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 631.7, (1818), 822.4, (2367)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 629.9, (568), 646.5, (583)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 628.9, (561), 739.9, (660)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 625.7, (952), 499.5, (760)Gloucester, South-west England, 619.1, (803), 730.1, (947)South Somerset, South-west England, 614.7, (1037), 693.6, (1170)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 614.7, (645), 643.3, (675)Horsham, South-east England, 613.9, (893), 648.2, (943)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 613.6, (886), 780.5, (1127)Cardiff, Wales, 611.9, (2259), 705.8, (2606)Eastleigh, South-east England, 609.5, (826), 745.3, (1010)Winchester, South-east England, 607.5, (765), 846.5, (1066)Newport, Wales, 603.4, (944), 802.2, (1255)Cheltenham, South-west England, 602.4, (699), 958.3, (1112)Arun, South-east England, 596.4, (961), 571.0, (920)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 594.7, (1749), 618.8, (1820)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 588.1, (950), 555.9, (898)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 584.9, (300), 608.3, (312)Hart, South-east England, 584.0, (570), 570.6, (557)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 581.1, (572), 631.9, (622)West Devon, South-west England, 577.1, (324), 607.4, (341)Monmouthshire, Wales, 570.6, (543), 694.6, (661)Crawley, South-east England, 564.6, (635), 519.2, (584)Dorset, South-west England, 562.7, (2137), 591.1, (2245)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 562.5, (541), 639.4, (615)North Somerset, South-west England, 559.0, (1205), 850.8, (1834)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 558.5, (1480), 591.4, (1567)Mid Devon, South-west England, 558.3, (465), 563.1, (469)Halton, North-west England, 558.0, (724), 628.1, (815)Torbay, South-west England, 553.5, (754), 492.6, (671)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 553.0, (795), 551.6, (793)High Peak, East Midlands, 548.4, (508), 625.0, (579)Test Valley, South-east England, 546.5, (695), 662.9, (843)Fylde, North-west England, 541.8, (440), 603.4, (490)Cotswold, South-west England, 539.5, (487), 802.1, (724)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 538.5, (334), 690.0, (428)Wiltshire, South-west England, 537.8, (2711), 789.2, (3978)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 533.8, (2920), 669.9, (3665)Gateshead, North-east England, 532.3, (1075), 536.8, (1084)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 531.2, (729), 504.3, (692)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 530.3, (295), 611.2, (340)South Ribble, North-west England, 528.4, (587), 518.5, (576)Harlow, Eastern England, 527.0, (460), 625.6, (546)Warwick, West Midlands, 525.8, (762), 691.5, (1002)Broadland, Eastern England, 525.3, (693), 548.0, (723)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 522.8, (948), 607.2, (1101)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 521.8, (631), 529.3, (640)Dacorum, Eastern England, 520.4, (809), 569.9, (886)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 519.5, (921), 566.8, (1005)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 518.9, (2060), 526.0, (2088)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 517.3, (804), 768.2, (1194)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 516.8, (562), 490.2, (533)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 516.1, (522), 540.8, (547)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 515.7, (926), 717.4, (1288)Northumberland, North-east England, 515.4, (1669), 604.3, (1957)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 513.6, (634), 698.3, (862)Teignbridge, South-west England, 513.2, (693), 508.0, (686)Ipswich, Eastern England, 512.6, (697), 717.0, (975)Havant, South-east England, 510.5, (645), 609.5, (770)South Tyneside, North-east England, 508.8, (769), 440.0, (665)Rushmoor, South-east England, 506.4, (478), 593.3, (560)Chichester, South-east England, 506.1, (615), 551.4, (670)South Holland, East Midlands, 506.0, (485), 442.3, (424)Waverley, South-east England, 500.2, (633), 590.3, (747)St. Helens, North-west England, 498.6, (903), 533.4, (966)Rossendale, North-west England, 498.4, (356), 558.6, (399)Mole Valley, South-east England, 498.0, (436), 547.1, (479)West Berkshire, South-east England, 497.3, (788), 737.7, (1169)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 496.9, (617), 465.5, (578)New Forest, South-east England, 496.5, (892), 592.8, (1065)East Devon, South-west England, 496.4, (735), 553.8, (820)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 494.8, (459), 567.1, (526)Worcester, West Midlands, 494.7, (496), 487.7, (489)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 494.1, (505), 579.2, (592)Bridgend, Wales, 493.4, (728), 584.9, (863)Gwynedd, Wales, 492.1, (616), 463.4, (580)Darlington, North-east England, 490.7, (527), 589.4, (633)Maidstone, South-east England, 490.4, (849), 571.8, (990)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 490.3, (281), 572.3, (328)Plymouth, South-west England, 490.0, (1288), 521.2, (1370)North Devon, South-west England, 490.0, (481), 501.2, (492)Wokingham, South-east England, 489.2, (851), 619.2, (1077)Hartlepool, North-east England, 489.2, (459), 445.5, (418)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 488.8, (929), 593.5, (1128)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 488.2, (1211), 548.2, (1360)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 487.5, (572), 562.5, (660)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 487.4, (554), 547.2, (622)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 486.2, (712), 495.0, (725)Peterborough, Eastern England, 486.1, (985), 601.1, (1218)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 486.0, (735), 518.4, (784)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 485.4, (781), 512.7, (825)Swansea, Wales, 484.7, (1195), 628.6, (1550)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 483.4, (1050), 574.0, (1247)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 482.3, (542), 522.4, (587)East Hampshire, South-east England, 478.9, (593), 558.8, (692)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 476.7, (1153), 646.6, (1564)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 474.5, (576), 629.4, (764)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 473.9, (768), 445.5, (722)Gravesham, South-east England, 473.4, (506), 454.7, (486)Bristol, South-west England, 473.1, (2204), 648.7, (3022)Fareham, South-east England, 472.8, (550), 532.9, (620)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 472.7, (254), 392.7, (211)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 471.0, (433), 517.8, (476)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 470.0, (1613), 419.3, (1439)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 468.7, (611), 554.6, (723)Dartford, South-east England, 466.5, (532), 633.1, (722)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 466.3, (1260), 514.4, (1390)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 466.0, (920), 418.9, (827)Rochford, Eastern England, 465.6, (408), 596.8, (523)Colchester, Eastern England, 464.5, (916), 481.7, (950)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 464.3, (104), 388.4, (87)Castle Point, Eastern England, 464.0, (420), 565.6, (512)Wyre, North-west England, 463.4, (524), 667.7, (755)Bolsover, East Midlands, 462.5, (376), 531.3, (432)Powys, Wales, 462.3, (615), 547.2, (728)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 461.9, (637), 547.5, (755)Sunderland, North-east England, 461.8, (1283), 422.5, (1174)Southampton, South-east England, 460.3, (1164), 575.4, (1455)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 458.7, (431), 541.7, (509)Watford, Eastern England, 458.5, (443), 454.3, (439)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 458.4, (277), 663.6, (401)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 458.4, (461), 601.6, (605)Trafford, North-west England, 458.4, (1089), 555.2, (1319)Denbighshire, Wales, 458.3, (443), 532.8, (515)Northampton, East Midlands, 457.4, (1026), 579.6, (1300)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 457.1, (885), 444.7, (861)Bedford, Eastern England, 456.2, (797), 457.4, (799)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 455.8, (418), 550.7, (505)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 455.7, (362), 387.7, (308)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 453.9, (689), 537.6, (816)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 453.5, (260), 606.9, (348)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 450.9, (673), 563.5, (841)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 450.9, (597), 563.4, (746)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 450.6, (801), 594.6, (1057)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 450.3, (645), 565.5, (810)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 450.2, (493), 535.1, (586)West Lothian, Scotland, 449.4, (826), 435.2, (800)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 449.0, (1171), 373.5, (974)Maldon, Eastern England, 448.0, (293), 437.3, (286)Woking, South-east England, 448.0, (448), 607.0, (607)Worthing, South-east England, 447.0, (495), 486.8, (539)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 445.7, (361), 475.3, (385)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 444.4, (525), 602.6, (712)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 443.1, (527), 586.0, (697)Daventry, East Midlands, 442.8, (385), 609.5, (530)Sefton, North-west England, 442.2, (1220), 410.3, (1132)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 442.2, (933), 446.9, (943)Preston, North-west England, 441.9, (637), 491.2, (708)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 441.9, (320), 515.0, (373)Erewash, East Midlands, 439.6, (507), 376.3, (434)Stockport, North-west England, 439.2, (1292), 519.0, (1527)County Durham, North-east England, 439.1, (2341), 419.8, (2238)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 439.0, (533), 511.5, (621)Basildon, Eastern England, 437.7, (821), 475.6, (892)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 437.0, (286), 498.1, (326)Bury, North-west England, 436.8, (833), 418.4, (798)Tameside, North-west England, 435.9, (990), 467.2, (1061)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 435.8, (619), 408.4, (580)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 435.6, (659), 538.8, (815)Cheshire East, North-west England, 435.0, (1682), 529.4, (2047)Elmbridge, South-east England, 433.6, (595), 477.4, (655)Richmond upon Thames, London, 433.0, (858), 503.2, (997)Stafford, West Midlands, 431.6, (595), 487.5, (672)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 431.3, (1483), 513.1, (1764)Luton, Eastern England, 431.3, (921), 452.9, (967)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 429.2, (1509), 449.1, (1579)Blaby, East Midlands, 428.6, (437), 433.5, (442)Torridge, South-west England, 427.8, (294), 477.3, (328)Flintshire, Wales, 426.5, (669), 389.6, (611)Lincoln, East Midlands, 425.8, (426), 428.8, (429)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 425.6, (612), 635.0, (913)Wrexham, Wales, 425.6, (579), 366.0, (498)Warrington, North-west England, 423.1, (886), 533.9, (1118)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 421.9, (513), 427.6, (520)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 421.8, (563), 502.0, (670)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 421.7, (600), 586.8, (835)Exeter, South-west England, 421.5, (562), 418.5, (558)Chorley, North-west England, 421.5, (501), 576.3, (685)Allerdale, North-west England, 421.1, (412), 536.6, (525)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 420.1, (1289), 438.7, (1346)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 419.7, (593), 495.5, (700)Ceredigion, Wales, 418.4, (305), 655.7, (478)West Lancashire, North-west England, 418.4, (479), 423.6, (485)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 416.4, (552), 485.0, (643)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 416.0, (603), 496.7, (720)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 415.1, (110), 237.7, (63)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 415.0, (1065), 475.0, (1219)Redditch, West Midlands, 414.9, (355), 568.0, (486)Adur, South-east England, 414.4, (266), 403.5, (259)Norwich, Eastern England, 414.3, (589), 543.0, (772)Carlisle, North-west England, 413.7, (449), 422.9, (459)Braintree, Eastern England, 413.5, (633), 433.1, (663)Sutton, London, 412.1, (856), 535.9, (1113)Portsmouth, South-east England, 411.8, (884), 487.2, (1046)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 411.6, (393), 505.8, (483)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 410.9, (751), 406.0, (742)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 410.4, (2362), 476.1, (2740)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 409.5, (1281), 438.3, (1371)Dudley, West Midlands, 409.5, (1320), 481.1, (1551)Rugby, West Midlands, 409.4, (453), 500.7, (554)Slough, South-east England, 409.2, (612), 524.8, (785)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 408.6, (431), 508.2, (536)Melton, East Midlands, 408.6, (210), 334.7, (172)Solihull, West Midlands, 408.3, (888), 495.7, (1078)Spelthorne, South-east England, 407.5, (407), 522.7, (522)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 407.4, (528), 557.8, (723)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 407.3, (729), 508.4, (910)Stevenage, Eastern England, 406.3, (358), 482.4, (425)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 406.2, (347), 306.7, (262)Breckland, Eastern England, 405.6, (573), 441.0, (623)Tandridge, South-east England, 405.5, (359), 436.0, (386)Runnymede, South-east England, 405.2, (366), 508.2, (459)Corby, East Midlands, 405.2, (296), 469.5, (343)South Hams, South-west England, 404.8, (356), 490.1, (431)Blackpool, North-west England, 404.7, (560), 429.2, (594)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 403.6, (520), 438.6, (565)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 401.8, (283), 377.6, (266)Rochdale, North-west England, 401.1, (897), 477.5, (1068)Tendring, Eastern England, 400.4, (590), 463.5, (683)Rutland, East Midlands, 400.2, (162), 437.3, (177)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 399.8, (572), 581.5, (832)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 399.6, (492), 436.1, (537)Ashfield, East Midlands, 398.9, (512), 413.0, (530)Angus, Scotland, 398.9, (462), 298.7, (346)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 398.2, (3181), 454.1, (3627)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 394.8, (414), 540.7, (567)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 394.6, (441), 452.8, (506)Lichfield, West Midlands, 391.9, (414), 458.2, (484)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 391.8, (1342), 436.7, (1496)Eden, North-west England, 390.7, (210), 375.8, (202)Wigan, North-west England, 390.4, (1291), 394.0, (1303)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 389.0, (1135), 428.8, (1251)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 388.9, (460), 462.5, (547)Swale, South-east England, 388.7, (587), 327.8, (495)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 387.5, (1710), 433.5, (1913)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 387.0, (407), 349.9, (368)Tamworth, West Midlands, 386.4, (297), 404.6, (311)Wychavon, West Midlands, 385.2, (505), 537.8, (705)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 384.4, (2265), 399.7, (2355)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 384.0, (995), 337.7, (875)Kingston upon Thames, London, 382.9, (686), 451.6, (809)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 382.1, (438), 428.3, (491)Fenland, Eastern England, 382.1, (390), 597.6, (610)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 381.2, (806), 500.9, (1059)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 380.9, (607), 387.8, (618)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 380.4, (386), 602.1, (611)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 380.2, (1297), 404.5, (1380)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 379.3, (565), 363.9, (542)Wealden, South-east England, 378.5, (616), 479.3, (780)Gedling, East Midlands, 378.0, (447), 433.9, (513)Shropshire, West Midlands, 377.7, (1229), 415.8, (1353)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 377.1, (368), 418.1, (408)Reading, South-east England, 376.1, (603), 542.6, (870)Knowsley, North-west England, 375.2, (572), 437.5, (667)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 374.3, (680), 401.8, (730)Conwy, Wales, 372.3, (440), 410.4, (485)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 372.2, (519), 399.4, (557)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 372.1, (298), 565.7, (453)Fife, Scotland, 371.5, (1390), 416.7, (1559)Wirral, North-west England, 371.5, (1205), 383.6, (1244)Ashford, South-east England, 369.4, (484), 441.2, (578)Babergh, Eastern England, 367.7, (341), 388.2, (360)Kettering, East Midlands, 364.9, (373), 435.4, (445)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 364.9, (347), 507.9, (483)Coventry, West Midlands, 364.5, (1383), 417.5, (1584)Brentwood, Eastern England, 362.5, (280), 453.1, (350)Leicester, East Midlands, 359.0, (1271), 380.8, (1348)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 358.6, (474), 396.4, (524)Harborough, East Midlands, 356.9, (341), 456.4, (436)Cherwell, South-east England, 356.3, (541), 425.4, (646)Charnwood, East Midlands, 355.1, (669), 406.0, (765)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 354.9, (409), 301.1, (347)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 354.0, (371), 419.8, (440)Dundee City, Scotland, 352.8, (525), 360.8, (537)Derby, East Midlands, 352.4, (905), 394.4, (1013)Stirling, Scotland, 351.8, (331), 432.6, (407)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 351.0, (1903), 391.8, (2124)Walsall, West Midlands, 350.9, (1006), 447.1, (1282)Hastings, South-east England, 350.1, (324), 318.7, (295)Mansfield, East Midlands, 349.3, (382), 345.7, (378)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 348.7, (873), 391.8, (981)Barnet, London, 348.4, (1390), 432.8, (1727)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 347.9, (1116), 314.8, (1010)Hounslow, London, 342.2, (930), 425.7, (1157)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 341.0, (781), 279.0, (639)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 340.4, (588), 381.5, (659)Lancaster, North-west England, 340.3, (504), 339.6, (503)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 339.0, (420), 299.5, (371)Thurrock, Eastern England, 336.1, (590), 390.2, (685)Falkirk, Scotland, 335.1, (538), 369.3, (593)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 334.5, (496), 282.6, (419)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 334.3, (884), 374.0, (989)Burnley, North-west England, 333.5, (298), 266.4, (238)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 330.0, (443), 296.5, (398)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 329.2, (358), 345.7, (376)Havering, London, 324.6, (846), 342.6, (893)Medway, South-east England, 324.6, (906), 387.6, (1082)Lewes, South-east England, 323.6, (335), 328.4, (340)Eastbourne, South-east England, 320.4, (331), 353.3, (365)Guildford, South-east England, 319.9, (481), 450.9, (678)Rother, South-east England, 318.5, (308), 304.0, (294)Boston, East Midlands, 317.6, (225), 396.7, (281)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 317.5, (315), 441.5, (438)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 317.3, (476), 338.6, (508)Salford, North-west England, 316.0, (830), 316.0, (830)Sandwell, West Midlands, 315.8, (1039), 356.2, (1172)Thanet, South-east England, 314.6, (445), 269.3, (381)Moray, Scotland, 313.4, (300), 279.0, (267)Bexley, London, 311.7, (777), 330.5, (824)Highland, Scotland, 309.6, (729), 314.3, (740)Harrow, London, 307.9, (777), 356.7, (900)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 306.4, (463), 336.2, (508)Pendle, North-west England, 306.0, (282), 379.8, (350)Midlothian, Scotland, 306.0, (285), 245.8, (229)South Lakeland, North-west England, 305.0, (320), 386.1, (405)Nottingham, East Midlands, 304.7, (1027), 282.1, (951)Hillingdon, London, 302.6, (935), 329.1, (1017)Hyndburn, North-west England, 302.0, (245), 292.1, (237)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 301.1, (266), 330.5, (292)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 298.7, (335), 295.2, (331)Merton, London, 298.4, (616), 314.4, (649)Inverclyde, Scotland, 293.3, (226), 292.0, (225)Redbridge, London, 293.1, (896), 288.2, (881)Cambridge, Eastern England, 291.9, (365), 344.6, (431)Manchester, North-west England, 291.1, (1618), 303.6, (1687)Ealing, London, 287.7, (979), 331.7, (1129)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 286.6, (526), 284.4, (522)Bolton, North-west England, 284.1, (819), 290.4, (837)Bromley, London, 283.1, (942), 300.5, (1000)Oldham, North-west England, 275.6, (655), 308.9, (734)Birmingham, West Midlands, 274.8, (3134), 285.8, (3260)East Lothian, Scotland, 274.3, (296), 352.2, (380)Enfield, London, 269.2, (898), 281.8, (940)Liverpool, North-west England, 259.4, (1298), 284.3, (1423)Dover, South-east England, 257.4, (305), 266.6, (316)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 255.9, (459), 306.6, (550)Barking and Dagenham, London, 252.7, (541), 274.2, (587)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 250.6, (284), 250.6, (284)Wandsworth, London, 249.3, (822), 276.9, (913)Waltham Forest, London, 247.7, (686), 256.0, (709)Canterbury, South-east England, 244.1, (407), 297.4, (496)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 243.7, (1286), 253.4, (1337)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 242.6, (233), 281.1, (270)Oxford, South-east England, 242.1, (367), 289.6, (439)Brent, London, 238.3, (781), 243.8, (799)Croydon, London, 233.7, (908), 255.8, (994)Greenwich, London, 230.1, (665), 250.5, (724)Haringey, London, 229.4, (611), 256.4, (683)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 223.8, (351), 219.9, (345)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 222.5, (338), 333.1, (506)Lambeth, London, 216.3, (696), 197.6, (636)Glasgow City, Scotland, 214.1, (1361), 239.9, (1525)Islington, London, 212.0, (526), 226.1, (561)Hackney and City of London, London, 204.9, (598), 210.4, (614)Lewisham, London, 202.4, (618), 220.4, (673)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 192.4, (44), 56.8, (13)Newham, London, 189.7, (674), 212.2, (754)Camden, London, 187.1, (523), 210.0, (587)Tower Hamlets, London, 185.3, (615), 219.6, (729)Southwark, London, 175.3, (561), 189.7, (607)Westminster, London, 168.6, (455), 199.7, (539)