Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 7, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 55 (15%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 321 (85%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

The Orkney Islands in Scotland have the highest rate with 157 new cases in the seven days to November 7, the equivalent of 700.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 468.8 in the seven days to October 31.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the second highest rate, down from 765.0 to 637.9, with 863 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 762.4 to 623.2, with 591 new cases.

Copeland in Cumbria has the highest rate in England (579.1) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (548.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Perth & Kinross (up from 222.5 to 461.5)Orkney Islands (468.8 to 700.9)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (415.1 to 588.7)Dumfries & Galloway (334.5 to 472.0)Inverclyde (293.3 to 429.5)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 31.

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 700.9, (157), 468.8, (105)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 637.9, (863), 765.0, (1035)Torfaen, Wales, 623.2, (591), 762.4, (723)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 600.5, (308), 584.9, (300)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 588.7, (156), 415.1, (110)Copeland, North-west England, 579.1, (394), 773.1, (526)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 569.3, (822), 615.7, (889)North Tyneside, North-east England, 569.3, (1189), 737.8, (1541)Gosport, South-east England, 563.3, (477), 701.5, (594)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 548.0, (643), 484.1, (568)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 544.4, (662), 421.9, (513)Mid Devon, South-west England, 543.9, (453), 559.5, (466)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 537.0, (376), 634.1, (444)North Devon, South-west England, 536.8, (527), 491.0, (482)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 535.0, (357), 659.4, (440)Cardiff, Wales, 532.8, (1967), 613.8, (2266)Caerphilly, Wales, 531.0, (965), 722.5, (1313)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 516.5, (542), 615.6, (646)Powys, Wales, 506.7, (674), 463.8, (617)Gloucester, South-west England, 502.7, (652), 619.1, (803)Daventry, East Midlands, 499.1, (434), 441.6, (384)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 498.1, (716), 549.5, (790)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 496.7, (805), 465.9, (755)Swansea, Wales, 492.8, (1215), 486.7, (1200)Arun, South-east England, 491.5, (792), 597.1, (962)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 490.1, (501), 494.1, (505)Angus, Scotland, 487.8, (565), 401.5, (465)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 486.4, (705), 413.3, (599)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 482.1, (1914), 520.2, (2065)Mendip, South-west England, 480.7, (559), 638.9, (743)Bridgend, Wales, 480.6, (709), 493.4, (728)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 478.7, (940), 702.3, (1379)Newport, Wales, 478.1, (748), 605.3, (947)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 477.7, (1405), 594.7, (1749)West Devon, South-west England, 475.6, (267), 580.7, (326)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 473.9, (721), 625.7, (952)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 472.0, (700), 334.5, (496)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 471.9, (897), 489.3, (930)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 467.8, (429), 454.8, (417)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 467.2, (407), 660.1, (575)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 467.2, (508), 517.8, (563)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 466.8, (1237), 561.5, (1488)South Somerset, South-west England, 464.1, (783), 615.3, (1038)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 461.5, (701), 222.5, (338)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 460.1, (523), 486.5, (553)Crawley, South-east England, 458.8, (516), 564.6, (635)Monmouthshire, Wales, 456.1, (434), 573.7, (546)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 455.6, (736), 590.5, (954)Gwynedd, Wales, 454.6, (569), 492.9, (617)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 453.5, (274), 458.4, (277)St Albans, Eastern England, 452.7, (676), 700.5, (1046)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 452.5, (621), 532.0, (730)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 451.9, (259), 490.3, (281)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 451.5, (546), 526.0, (636)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 451.1, (818), 522.3, (947)Fareham, South-east England, 447.0, (520), 473.6, (551)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 446.6, (277), 538.5, (334)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 442.8, (395), 627.8, (560)South Tyneside, North-east England, 442.7, (669), 510.1, (771)Rushmoor, South-east England, 441.8, (417), 507.5, (479)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 438.5, (441), 458.4, (461)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 438.2, (1087), 488.2, (1211)Eastleigh, South-east England, 437.6, (593), 610.2, (827)Stirling, Scotland, 436.9, (411), 351.8, (331)Dorset, South-west England, 436.6, (1658), 562.9, (2138)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 434.7, (501), 357.5, (412)Torridge, South-west England, 433.7, (298), 426.4, (293)Swindon, South-west England, 433.4, (966), 644.7, (1437)Northampton, East Midlands, 432.0, (969), 458.3, (1028)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 431.6, (417), 730.7, (706)Colchester, Eastern England, 431.5, (851), 465.0, (917)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 431.0, (642), 376.0, (560)Torbay, South-west England, 430.9, (587), 552.1, (752)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 430.4, (414), 563.5, (542)Denbighshire, Wales, 430.4, (416), 458.3, (443)Inverclyde, Scotland, 429.5, (331), 293.3, (226)Teignbridge, South-west England, 427.3, (577), 515.4, (696)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 427.0, (1229), 634.1, (1825)Stroud, South-west England, 426.0, (515), 705.5, (853)South Ribble, North-west England, 424.9, (472), 529.3, (588)Wrexham, Wales, 424.1, (577), 426.3, (580)Horsham, South-east England, 423.4, (616), 613.9, (893)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 421.4, (396), 459.7, (432)East Devon, South-west England, 420.0, (622), 497.7, (737)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 419.7, (532), 663.5, (841)Cheltenham, South-west England, 419.7, (487), 606.7, (704)Rother, South-east England, 418.8, (405), 318.5, (308)Luton, Eastern England, 417.7, (892), 430.9, (920)Cotswold, South-west England, 415.4, (375), 544.0, (491)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 414.5, (607), 483.4, (708)Allerdale, North-west England, 414.0, (405), 421.1, (412)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 412.6, (1416), 470.3, (1614)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 412.4, (575), 371.5, (518)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 410.6, (892), 481.5, (1046)Darlington, North-east England, 410.6, (441), 496.3, (533)Wiltshire, South-west England, 409.9, (2066), 538.6, (2715)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 409.1, (792), 458.1, (887)Ipswich, Eastern England, 408.9, (556), 512.6, (697)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 408.5, (349), 407.4, (348)Winchester, South-east England, 408.2, (514), 607.5, (765)Northumberland, North-east England, 407.3, (1319), 515.1, (1668)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 406.2, (454), 395.5, (442)Wyre, North-west England, 406.0, (459), 464.3, (525)Bedford, Eastern England, 405.9, (709), 457.4, (799)Chorley, North-west England, 404.6, (481), 422.3, (502)St. Helens, North-west England, 404.2, (732), 498.6, (903)Elmbridge, South-east England, 403.7, (554), 432.9, (594)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 401.8, (730), 372.1, (676)Falkirk, Scotland, 401.7, (645), 335.7, (539)Charnwood, East Midlands, 401.2, (756), 360.4, (679)Highland, Scotland, 400.5, (943), 310.1, (730)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 400.0, (382), 411.6, (393)Castle Point, Eastern England, 397.7, (360), 464.0, (420)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 397.3, (221), 535.7, (298)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 396.8, (472), 443.9, (528)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 396.3, (2168), 534.5, (2924)Gateshead, North-east England, 396.1, (800), 532.8, (1076)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 395.3, (1068), 467.4, (1263)Shropshire, West Midlands, 394.9, (1285), 379.2, (1234)Test Valley, South-east England, 394.8, (502), 547.3, (696)Hastings, South-east England, 394.4, (365), 352.2, (326)Plymouth, South-west England, 393.4, (1034), 490.8, (1290)Chichester, South-east England, 393.4, (478), 507.0, (616)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 392.5, (397), 520.1, (526)Lincoln, East Midlands, 391.8, (392), 424.8, (425)Spelthorne, South-east England, 389.5, (389), 408.5, (408)Swale, South-east England, 389.4, (588), 391.4, (591)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 389.3, (351), 633.2, (571)Halton, North-west England, 385.3, (500), 560.3, (727)Dacorum, Eastern England, 385.3, (599), 522.3, (812)Melton, East Midlands, 385.3, (198), 418.3, (215)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 384.6, (1312), 380.2, (1297)Moray, Scotland, 384.5, (368), 314.5, (301)Fife, Scotland, 384.1, (1437), 372.1, (1392)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 383.6, (512), 421.8, (563)Southampton, South-east England, 382.8, (968), 460.3, (1164)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 382.0, (376), 581.1, (572)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 380.5, (545), 450.3, (645)North Somerset, South-west England, 379.5, (818), 560.8, (1209)Dartford, South-east England, 378.8, (432), 467.3, (533)Exeter, South-west England, 378.8, (505), 421.5, (562)West Lothian, Scotland, 377.5, (694), 449.4, (826)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 377.5, (913), 477.9, (1156)Tamworth, West Midlands, 377.3, (290), 387.7, (298)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 375.5, (422), 483.2, (543)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 375.3, (963), 416.2, (1068)Cheshire East, North-west England, 375.0, (1450), 436.8, (1689)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 374.5, (465), 495.3, (615)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 373.9, (969), 382.4, (991)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 373.9, (495), 452.4, (599)Portsmouth, South-east England, 373.6, (802), 411.8, (884)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 373.3, (355), 364.9, (347)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 372.5, (427), 383.0, (439)South Holland, East Midlands, 372.4, (357), 506.0, (485)Worthing, South-east England, 372.1, (412), 445.2, (493)County Durham, North-east England, 371.9, (1983), 439.8, (2345)Erewash, East Midlands, 371.1, (428), 442.2, (510)Worcester, West Midlands, 371.0, (372), 495.7, (497)Warrington, North-west England, 370.1, (775), 422.6, (885)Harlow, Eastern England, 370.1, (323), 528.2, (461)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 369.6, (1266), 385.3, (1320)West Berkshire, South-east England, 369.2, (585), 499.2, (791)Eden, North-west England, 368.3, (198), 392.5, (211)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 368.2, (777), 442.6, (934)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 368.2, (557), 437.0, (661)Rochdale, North-west England, 368.0, (823), 401.5, (898)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 367.9, (549), 448.9, (670)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 367.7, (672), 412.5, (754)Sefton, North-west England, 367.2, (1013), 443.3, (1223)Woking, South-east England, 367.0, (367), 452.0, (452)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 366.6, (478), 467.9, (610)Waverley, South-east England, 366.6, (464), 500.2, (633)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 365.2, (582), 380.9, (607)Dudley, West Midlands, 365.1, (1177), 409.8, (1321)Rugby, West Midlands, 365.1, (404), 410.3, (454)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 365.1, (397), 329.2, (358)Ceredigion, Wales, 364.9, (266), 418.4, (305)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 364.3, (1281), 430.3, (1513)Knowsley, North-west England, 363.4, (554), 376.5, (574)Sunderland, North-east England, 363.2, (1009), 462.8, (1286)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 362.9, (448), 515.2, (636)Flintshire, Wales, 362.8, (569), 428.4, (672)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 362.8, (487), 330.7, (444)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 362.6, (470), 408.9, (530)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 362.0, (650), 519.6, (933)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 361.7, (643), 453.4, (806)Bristol, South-west England, 361.7, (1685), 474.2, (2209)Harborough, East Midlands, 361.1, (345), 359.0, (343)Tameside, North-west England, 361.0, (820), 436.8, (992)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 360.7, (712), 466.0, (920)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 360.6, (1157), 348.5, (1118)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 360.3, (404), 299.6, (336)Watford, Eastern England, 360.2, (348), 458.5, (443)Corby, East Midlands, 360.0, (263), 406.6, (297)Peterborough, Eastern England, 359.8, (729), 486.1, (985)Warwick, West Midlands, 359.5, (521), 526.5, (763)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 359.3, (206), 453.5, (260)Bolsover, East Midlands, 357.9, (291), 462.5, (376)Wealden, South-east England, 357.6, (582), 377.9, (615)Tandridge, South-east England, 356.9, (316), 406.6, (360)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 356.2, (283), 458.2, (364)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 356.0, (233), 438.5, (287)Broadland, Eastern England, 354.0, (467), 525.3, (693)Wokingham, South-east England, 353.6, (615), 490.4, (853)Trafford, North-west England, 353.1, (839), 458.8, (1090)High Peak, East Midlands, 353.0, (327), 547.3, (507)Rossendale, North-west England, 352.8, (252), 499.8, (357)Hart, South-east England, 351.4, (343), 585.0, (571)Bury, North-west England, 351.3, (670), 438.9, (837)Blaby, East Midlands, 351.2, (358), 430.6, (439)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 351.0, (2020), 410.9, (2365)South Hams, South-west England, 350.2, (308), 407.1, (358)Wychavon, West Midlands, 350.2, (459), 386.0, (506)Havant, South-east England, 349.9, (442), 511.3, (646)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 349.6, (1202), 431.3, (1483)Gedling, East Midlands, 349.3, (413), 378.0, (447)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 348.7, (412), 446.0, (527)East Hampshire, South-east England, 348.0, (431), 477.2, (591)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 347.4, (559), 486.6, (783)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 347.1, (278), 374.6, (300)Blackpool, North-west England, 346.1, (479), 404.0, (559)Stafford, West Midlands, 346.0, (477), 431.6, (595)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 346.0, (495), 399.8, (572)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 345.9, (351), 382.3, (388)Wirral, North-west England, 345.0, (1119), 373.1, (1210)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 344.4, (475), 463.3, (639)Basildon, Eastern England, 344.4, (646), 439.3, (824)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 343.9, (443), 406.7, (524)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 343.3, (376), 451.1, (494)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 342.9, (488), 423.8, (603)Mole Valley, South-east England, 342.7, (300), 501.4, (439)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 341.8, (783), 341.0, (781)Slough, South-east England, 341.6, (511), 408.5, (611)Conwy, Wales, 341.0, (403), 373.1, (441)Solihull, West Midlands, 340.7, (741), 409.7, (891)Tendring, Eastern England, 340.7, (502), 399.0, (588)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 340.5, (313), 471.0, (433)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 340.4, (588), 340.4, (588)Rochford, Eastern England, 340.1, (298), 471.3, (413)Cherwell, South-east England, 339.8, (516), 356.3, (541)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 339.2, (513), 486.6, (736)New Forest, South-east England, 339.0, (609), 496.5, (892)Kettering, East Midlands, 338.5, (346), 364.0, (372)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 338.3, (325), 242.6, (233)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 337.8, (881), 449.0, (1171)Eastbourne, South-east England, 337.8, (349), 321.3, (332)Runnymede, South-east England, 337.7, (305), 407.4, (368)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 337.0, (1034), 420.4, (1290)Stockport, North-west England, 335.8, (988), 439.2, (1292)Braintree, Eastern England, 335.7, (514), 414.1, (634)Stevenage, Eastern England, 333.7, (294), 407.5, (359)Preston, North-west England, 333.7, (481), 442.6, (638)Gravesham, South-east England, 333.1, (356), 473.4, (506)Brentwood, Eastern England, 332.7, (257), 362.5, (280)Babergh, Eastern England, 332.1, (308), 369.9, (343)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 331.7, (293), 303.4, (268)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 330.7, (328), 315.5, (313)Wigan, North-west England, 329.0, (1088), 391.3, (1294)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 328.1, (346), 407.7, (430)Maldon, Eastern England, 327.2, (214), 451.1, (295)East Lothian, Scotland, 327.2, (353), 274.3, (296)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 326.1, (1020), 411.1, (1286)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 326.0, (578), 521.1, (924)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 325.9, (236), 443.2, (321)Ashford, South-east England, 325.1, (426), 371.7, (487)Hounslow, London, 322.7, (877), 345.1, (938)Fylde, North-west England, 322.6, (262), 544.3, (442)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 322.2, (489), 453.9, (689)Lichfield, West Midlands, 321.9, (340), 391.9, (414)Adur, South-east England, 319.4, (205), 416.0, (267)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 319.2, (459), 426.3, (613)Leicester, East Midlands, 318.3, (1127), 359.3, (1272)Sutton, London, 318.2, (661), 414.0, (860)West Lancashire, North-west England, 317.0, (363), 419.2, (480)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 316.4, (170), 469.0, (252)Boston, East Midlands, 316.2, (224), 319.0, (226)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 315.7, (565), 407.3, (729)Maidstone, South-east England, 314.2, (544), 492.7, (853)Breckland, Eastern England, 313.6, (443), 406.4, (574)Coventry, West Midlands, 313.1, (1188), 366.9, (1392)Havering, London, 312.3, (814), 325.0, (847)Richmond upon Thames, London, 311.9, (618), 436.1, (864)Hartlepool, North-east England, 311.2, (292), 491.3, (461)Derby, East Midlands, 311.1, (799), 357.1, (917)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 310.9, (1372), 389.1, (1717)Carlisle, North-west England, 310.5, (337), 414.7, (450)Dundee City, Scotland, 310.4, (462), 354.1, (527)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 310.1, (2477), 398.9, (3186)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 309.7, (468), 303.1, (458)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 306.4, (299), 378.1, (369)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 305.6, (434), 436.5, (620)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 305.1, (283), 494.8, (459)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 304.3, (430), 420.4, (594)Norwich, Eastern England, 303.1, (431), 416.4, (592)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 302.7, (883), 388.7, (1134)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 301.9, (453), 318.6, (478)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 301.7, (400), 416.4, (552)Redditch, West Midlands, 301.5, (258), 414.9, (355)Sandwell, West Midlands, 301.2, (991), 317.9, (1046)Bolton, North-west England, 301.1, (868), 284.5, (820)Mansfield, East Midlands, 300.9, (329), 349.3, (382)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 300.7, (365), 475.3, (577)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 300.4, (315), 394.8, (414)Midlothian, Scotland, 299.5, (279), 306.0, (285)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 299.5, (371), 341.4, (423)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 299.3, (354), 389.8, (461)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 299.0, (1762), 385.3, (2270)Walsall, West Midlands, 297.5, (853), 351.9, (1009)Guildford, South-east England, 296.0, (445), 320.6, (482)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 291.3, (236), 445.7, (361)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 289.9, (357), 399.6, (492)Medway, South-east England, 289.8, (809), 324.9, (907)Hyndburn, North-west England, 289.6, (235), 300.7, (244)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 289.0, (611), 382.1, (808)Lewes, South-east England, 288.8, (299), 324.6, (336)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 288.2, (448), 517.9, (805)Cambridge, Eastern England, 287.1, (359), 292.7, (366)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 286.7, (758), 335.1, (886)Burnley, North-west England, 286.5, (256), 333.5, (298)Kingston upon Thames, London, 286.4, (513), 382.9, (686)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 285.2, (714), 349.1, (874)Bexley, London, 284.8, (710), 313.3, (781)South Lakeland, North-west England, 284.1, (298), 307.9, (323)Hillingdon, London, 283.2, (875), 302.9, (936)Reading, South-east England, 283.2, (454), 376.7, (604)Ashfield, East Midlands, 282.8, (363), 401.3, (515)Canterbury, South-east England, 281.8, (470), 245.3, (409)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 279.7, (197), 404.6, (285)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 279.6, (294), 389.9, (410)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 277.6, (337), 441.5, (536)Fenland, Eastern England, 276.3, (282), 378.1, (386)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 274.8, (493), 255.9, (459)Ealing, London, 273.8, (932), 288.5, (982)Pendle, North-west England, 272.4, (251), 307.1, (283)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 272.3, (1476), 351.6, (1906)Thanet, South-east England, 271.5, (384), 314.6, (445)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 267.8, (354), 358.6, (474)Salford, North-west England, 267.2, (702), 316.0, (830)Barnet, London, 265.7, (1060), 349.9, (1396)Rutland, East Midlands, 264.4, (107), 397.8, (161)Manchester, North-west England, 264.3, (1469), 291.7, (1621)Lancaster, North-west England, 261.3, (387), 341.6, (506)Harrow, London, 257.6, (650), 307.9, (777)Birmingham, West Midlands, 257.0, (2931), 275.5, (3142)Redbridge, London, 255.5, (781), 294.4, (900)Liverpool, North-west England, 255.2, (1277), 259.0, (1296)Merton, London, 254.8, (526), 299.8, (619)Oldham, North-west England, 252.1, (599), 276.5, (657)Dover, South-east England, 245.5, (291), 257.4, (305)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 245.2, (257), 354.9, (372)Thurrock, Eastern England, 243.3, (427), 337.3, (592)Nottingham, East Midlands, 241.2, (813), 306.7, (1034)Barking and Dagenham, London, 241.0, (516), 252.7, (541)Bromley, London, 240.7, (801), 282.5, (940)Waltham Forest, London, 237.6, (658), 249.2, (690)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 232.6, (1227), 244.1, (1288)Wandsworth, London, 231.1, (762), 250.2, (825)Oxford, South-east England, 228.9, (347), 244.1, (370)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 227.2, (417), 288.2, (529)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 224.1, (254), 253.3, (287)Croydon, London, 222.1, (863), 234.2, (910)Glasgow City, Scotland, 220.4, (1401), 214.1, (1361)Brent, London, 218.8, (717), 237.7, (779)Hackney and City of London, London, 214.1, (625), 206.9, (604)Haringey, London, 214.0, (570), 230.1, (613)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 211.6, (332), 224.4, (352)Enfield, London, 203.8, (680), 270.1, (901)Tower Hamlets, London, 200.6, (666), 185.6, (616)Lewisham, London, 197.8, (604), 202.7, (619)Greenwich, London, 196.2, (567), 232.5, (672)Newham, London, 195.1, (693), 190.0, (675)Lambeth, London, 190.5, (613), 217.2, (699)Islington, London, 181.4, (450), 212.0, (526)Southwark, London, 180.6, (578), 175.3, (561)Westminster, London, 179.4, (484), 169.0, (456)Camden, London, 178.5, (499), 188.5, (527)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 144.3, (33), 192.4, (44)