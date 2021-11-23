Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 284 (75%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 89 (24%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 697 new cases in the seven days to November 19 – the equivalent of 1,014.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 804.7 in the seven days to November 12.

Mid Ulster in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 640.5 to 857.3, with 1,277 new cases.

Gwynedd in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 657.5 to 846.0, with 1,059 new cases.

Moray has the highest rate in Scotland (542.3, down slightly from 544.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:East Hampshire (up from 371.5 to 645.2)Richmondshire (353.6 to 603.0)Elmbridge (551.0 to 782.0)Shetland Islands (266.7 to 489.7)Mid Ulster (640.5 to 857.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12.

Torridge, South-west England, 1014.3, (697), 804.7, (553)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 857.3, (1277), 640.5, (954)Gwynedd, Wales, 846.0, (1059), 657.5, (823)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 835.4, (1271), 702.0, (1068)North Devon, South-west England, 805.7, (791), 663.1, (651)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 801.0, (1161), 706.5, (1024)Elmbridge, South-east England, 782.0, (1073), 551.0, (756)Tandridge, South-east England, 712.7, (631), 550.0, (487)Mid Devon, South-west England, 712.0, (593), 585.9, (488)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 706.4, (985), 531.4, (741)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 692.1, (995), 487.6, (701)Teignbridge, South-west England, 685.7, (926), 603.5, (815)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 666.4, (976), 475.2, (696)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 666.0, (757), 612.3, (696)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 661.6, (883), 511.8, (683)Eastleigh, South-east England, 656.0, (889), 509.9, (691)Test Valley, South-east England, 648.0, (824), 519.0, (660)East Hampshire, South-east England, 645.2, (799), 371.5, (460)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 643.8, (871), 666.0, (901)Rutland, East Midlands, 639.9, (259), 481.8, (195)Guildford, South-east England, 633.2, (952), 423.0, (636)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 632.5, (580), 617.3, (566)Melton, East Midlands, 622.6, (320), 575.9, (296)Crawley, South-east England, 622.4, (700), 542.3, (610)Torbay, South-west England, 618.9, (843), 537.4, (732)Waverley, South-east England, 617.9, (782), 429.1, (543)Hastings, South-east England, 616.9, (571), 513.2, (475)Charnwood, East Midlands, 614.6, (1158), 624.7, (1177)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 614.3, (381), 478.8, (297)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 609.4, (339), 438.6, (244)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 603.5, (916), 459.9, (698)Mole Valley, South-east England, 603.1, (528), 491.2, (430)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 603.0, (324), 353.6, (190)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 594.0, (2358), 558.7, (2218)Arun, South-east England, 592.1, (954), 541.8, (873)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 591.2, (958), 546.7, (886)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 589.0, (1070), 412.8, (750)Tamworth, West Midlands, 588.1, (452), 446.2, (343)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 582.3, (869), 389.3, (581)Wiltshire, South-west England, 581.9, (2933), 484.1, (2440)Monmouthshire, Wales, 581.1, (553), 556.9, (530)Plymouth, South-west England, 581.0, (1527), 476.3, (1252)Dorset, South-west England, 576.9, (2191), 506.6, (1924)Fareham, South-east England, 576.8, (671), 525.2, (611)Wrexham, Wales, 576.2, (784), 496.9, (676)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 574.3, (528), 381.8, (351)Gosport, South-east England, 571.6, (484), 621.2, (526)Harlow, Eastern England, 568.3, (496), 419.3, (366)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 568.1, (1030), 511.8, (928)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 567.6, (689), 471.2, (572)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 566.1, (547), 500.9, (484)Horsham, South-east England, 565.0, (822), 508.0, (739)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 564.7, (614), 488.3, (531)Shropshire, West Midlands, 563.9, (1835), 501.2, (1631)South Hams, South-west England, 560.6, (493), 474.2, (417)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 560.4, (1613), 490.6, (1412)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 558.5, (692), 417.3, (517)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 555.2, (790), 415.3, (591)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 554.8, (651), 596.6, (700)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 554.7, (683), 391.5, (482)Rushmoor, South-east England, 554.1, (523), 451.3, (426)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 554.1, (659), 449.8, (535)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 553.4, (894), 497.1, (803)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 549.1, (664), 483.8, (585)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 548.0, (829), 481.2, (728)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 547.5, (881), 441.9, (711)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 546.7, (693), 419.7, (532)Spelthorne, South-east England, 546.7, (546), 455.6, (455)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 546.1, (663), 414.3, (503)Cherwell, South-east England, 545.9, (829), 414.2, (629)Worcester, West Midlands, 545.6, (547), 418.9, (420)Gloucester, South-west England, 545.1, (707), 551.2, (715)Moray, Scotland, 542.3, (519), 544.4, (521)Harborough, East Midlands, 541.2, (517), 526.5, (503)Falkirk, Scotland, 538.1, (864), 525.7, (844)Southampton, South-east England, 536.6, (1357), 412.1, (1042)West Berkshire, South-east England, 536.4, (850), 441.7, (700)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 535.7, (307), 521.7, (299)Eastbourne, South-east England, 535.2, (553), 340.7, (352)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 534.8, (1832), 413.1, (1415)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 532.9, (322), 524.6, (317)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 532.7, (790), 555.7, (824)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 531.5, (847), 490.7, (782)Wealden, South-east England, 530.9, (864), 409.3, (666)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 528.5, (757), 513.2, (735)Cheltenham, South-west England, 528.3, (613), 453.3, (526)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 528.0, (471), 464.1, (414)Maidstone, South-east England, 527.3, (913), 349.4, (605)Corby, East Midlands, 525.6, (384), 472.3, (345)Stirling, Scotland, 524.0, (493), 459.2, (432)Richmond upon Thames, London, 522.9, (1036), 446.1, (884)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 522.2, (530), 378.4, (384)Redditch, West Midlands, 521.2, (446), 438.2, (375)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 519.5, (747), 374.9, (539)Exeter, South-west England, 517.5, (690), 469.5, (626)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 517.1, (520), 455.4, (458)Lewes, South-east England, 516.8, (535), 392.2, (406)Blaby, East Midlands, 515.9, (526), 494.4, (504)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 515.7, (2821), 413.7, (2263)Colchester, Eastern England, 512.7, (1011), 509.1, (1004)Wokingham, South-east England, 512.2, (891), 321.9, (560)Cotswold, South-west England, 510.7, (461), 384.4, (347)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 510.7, (917), 477.3, (857)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 510.6, (882), 437.6, (756)Worthing, South-east England, 510.3, (565), 429.9, (476)West Devon, South-west England, 509.4, (286), 479.2, (269)Torfaen, Wales, 508.3, (482), 565.2, (536)Mendip, South-west England, 506.5, (589), 466.9, (543)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 506.4, (1741), 377.5, (1298)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 504.9, (553), 402.7, (441)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 504.7, (658), 421.1, (549)Darlington, North-east England, 504.6, (542), 475.8, (511)New Forest, South-east England, 501.0, (900), 426.4, (766)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 500.1, (621), 391.4, (486)Braintree, Eastern England, 498.4, (763), 391.9, (600)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 497.2, (1080), 506.8, (1101)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 496.8, (1138), 409.5, (938)Swale, South-east England, 495.3, (748), 421.2, (636)Cardiff, Wales, 494.9, (1827), 559.0, (2064)Kettering, East Midlands, 493.1, (504), 397.2, (406)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 492.7, (1449), 516.5, (1519)Angus, Scotland, 491.3, (569), 535.3, (620)Stevenage, Eastern England, 490.3, (432), 424.5, (374)East Devon, South-west England, 490.3, (726), 493.7, (731)Woking, South-east England, 490.0, (490), 354.0, (354)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 489.7, (112), 266.7, (61)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 488.2, (928), 539.3, (1025)Flintshire, Wales, 487.7, (765), 368.5, (578)Lichfield, West Midlands, 487.5, (515), 462.0, (488)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 486.7, (479), 492.8, (485)Portsmouth, South-east England, 485.3, (1042), 407.6, (875)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 483.1, (1658), 444.3, (1525)Daventry, East Midlands, 480.7, (418), 601.5, (523)Ashford, South-east England, 480.1, (629), 426.7, (559)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 478.9, (450), 425.7, (400)St Albans, Eastern England, 478.8, (715), 486.9, (727)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 478.2, (565), 435.9, (515)Chichester, South-east England, 477.3, (580), 410.7, (499)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 477.2, (924), 410.6, (795)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 476.7, (312), 337.7, (221)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 476.5, (720), 320.3, (484)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 476.0, (870), 374.8, (685)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 475.8, (630), 454.7, (602)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 475.7, (244), 623.9, (320)Basildon, Eastern England, 475.1, (891), 402.0, (754)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 474.6, (1218), 381.5, (979)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 474.3, (561), 334.8, (396)South Somerset, South-west England, 474.2, (800), 512.8, (865)Denbighshire, Wales, 473.8, (458), 479.0, (463)Dacorum, Eastern England, 473.4, (736), 471.5, (733)Watford, Eastern England, 473.0, (457), 392.2, (379)East Lothian, Scotland, 472.7, (510), 368.9, (398)Caerphilly, Wales, 472.1, (858), 483.1, (878)North Tyneside, North-east England, 472.1, (986), 497.4, (1039)Havant, South-east England, 471.0, (595), 375.2, (474)Lincoln, East Midlands, 470.8, (471), 396.8, (397)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 470.7, (581), 456.9, (564)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 470.6, (314), 568.0, (379)Swansea, Wales, 469.3, (1157), 504.1, (1243)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 469.1, (608), 424.3, (550)Powys, Wales, 468.3, (623), 539.7, (718)Bedford, Eastern England, 468.3, (818), 423.0, (739)Erewash, East Midlands, 467.3, (539), 404.1, (466)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 467.1, (522), 451.9, (505)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 466.8, (674), 536.1, (774)Rochford, Eastern England, 466.8, (409), 405.1, (355)Reading, South-east England, 465.3, (746), 313.1, (502)Castle Point, Eastern England, 464.0, (420), 406.5, (368)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 463.7, (1253), 450.4, (1217)Maldon, Eastern England, 463.3, (303), 396.0, (259)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 461.3, (416), 399.2, (360)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 460.9, (905), 508.3, (998)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 459.5, (368), 407.1, (326)Peterborough, Eastern England, 459.5, (931), 425.4, (862)South Ribble, North-west England, 459.1, (510), 406.9, (452)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 458.1, (1187), 426.4, (1105)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 457.3, (1334), 367.8, (1073)Fife, Scotland, 457.1, (1710), 439.7, (1645)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 456.3, (809), 400.4, (710)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 456.1, (629), 411.9, (568)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 454.6, (396), 447.7, (390)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 454.5, (2616), 370.8, (2134)Thurrock, Eastern England, 452.9, (795), 345.2, (606)Newport, Wales, 451.9, (707), 474.9, (743)Dudley, West Midlands, 451.7, (1456), 430.6, (1388)Dover, South-east England, 450.6, (534), 375.5, (445)Brentwood, Eastern England, 450.5, (348), 400.0, (309)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 449.2, (804), 397.8, (712)Gravesham, South-east England, 449.1, (480), 408.8, (437)Medway, South-east England, 447.4, (1249), 378.7, (1057)Runnymede, South-east England, 447.3, (404), 462.8, (418)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 447.2, (315), 309.5, (218)Rochdale, North-west England, 445.8, (997), 381.8, (854)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 445.3, (1077), 423.4, (1024)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 445.1, (425), 389.6, (372)Chorley, North-west England, 444.2, (528), 444.2, (528)Wychavon, West Midlands, 444.0, (582), 389.8, (511)Rother, South-east England, 443.6, (429), 391.9, (379)Hyndburn, North-west England, 442.5, (359), 342.6, (278)St Helens, North-west England, 441.2, (799), 387.1, (701)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 440.5, (479), 476.3, (518)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 440.2, (450), 510.7, (522)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 439.8, (583), 356.0, (472)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 438.3, (355), 369.1, (299)Stafford, West Midlands, 438.1, (604), 412.7, (569)Halton, North-west England, 434.7, (564), 423.9, (550)Rossendale, North-west England, 432.6, (309), 450.8, (322)Luton, Eastern England, 432.3, (923), 429.9, (918)Hart, South-east England, 430.3, (420), 441.6, (431)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 430.1, (409), 422.7, (402)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 430.0, (849), 413.8, (817)Bridgend, Wales, 429.7, (634), 475.8, (702)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 427.7, (1061), 418.0, (1037)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 426.9, (396), 341.7, (317)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 425.3, (756), 372.4, (662)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 424.5, (477), 408.5, (459)Kingston upon Thames, London, 424.2, (760), 360.0, (645)South Holland, East Midlands, 423.5, (406), 432.9, (415)Stroud, South-west England, 423.5, (512), 354.8, (429)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 422.2, (443), 472.7, (496)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 421.3, (295), 497.0, (348)Oxford, South-east England, 420.9, (638), 288.9, (438)Cheshire East, North-west England, 420.0, (1624), 395.9, (1531)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 419.9, (886), 416.1, (878)Tendring, Eastern England, 419.4, (618), 403.8, (595)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 419.2, (333), 352.4, (280)Slough, South-east England, 413.8, (619), 378.4, (566)Thanet, South-east England, 412.8, (584), 322.4, (456)North Somerset, South-west England, 411.0, (886), 396.6, (855)Salford, North-west England, 410.7, (1079), 298.1, (783)Winchester, South-east England, 410.6, (517), 390.7, (492)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 409.6, (394), 519.8, (500)High Peak, East Midlands, 408.1, (378), 389.7, (361)Northumberland, North-east England, 404.9, (1311), 412.0, (1334)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 403.9, (463), 420.5, (482)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 403.9, (1420), 404.2, (1421)Bristol, South-west England, 402.7, (1876), 410.0, (1910)Broadland, Eastern England, 402.5, (531), 347.9, (459)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 402.1, (489), 508.2, (618)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 400.7, (420), 273.8, (287)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 400.5, (516), 407.5, (525)Trafford, North-west England, 400.3, (951), 378.4, (899)Bury, North-west England, 400.1, (763), 341.9, (652)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 400.0, (1060), 429.5, (1138)Sutton, London, 398.6, (828), 365.9, (760)Sefton, North-west England, 397.2, (1096), 412.5, (1138)Tameside, North-west England, 397.2, (902), 399.4, (907)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 395.1, (349), 329.4, (291)Breckland, Eastern England, 394.3, (557), 320.7, (453)Lancaster, North-west England, 393.6, (583), 322.0, (477)Solihull, West Midlands, 393.6, (856), 373.4, (812)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 393.5, (398), 302.6, (306)Northampton, East Midlands, 392.3, (880), 423.1, (949)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 392.1, (284), 283.1, (205)County Durham, North-east England, 390.5, (2082), 383.2, (2043)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 390.1, (590), 311.4, (471)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 389.9, (1330), 402.5, (1373)Wigan, North-west England, 389.8, (1289), 398.5, (1318)Gateshead, North-east England, 389.2, (786), 379.3, (766)Bromley, London, 389.2, (1295), 333.6, (1110)Wyre, North-west England, 389.1, (440), 406.0, (459)Wirral, North-west England, 389.1, (1262), 333.0, (1080)Blackpool, North-west England, 388.1, (537), 364.2, (504)Highland, Scotland, 387.8, (913), 483.4, (1138)Warrington, North-west England, 387.3, (811), 368.2, (771)Boston, East Midlands, 386.8, (274), 371.3, (263)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 386.2, (371), 383.1, (368)Warwick, West Midlands, 385.1, (558), 325.0, (471)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 383.7, (1200), 344.3, (1077)Leicester, East Midlands, 383.0, (1356), 387.5, (1372)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 382.8, (327), 423.7, (362)Mansfield, East Midlands, 382.3, (418), 332.9, (364)Gedling, East Midlands, 381.4, (451), 373.8, (442)Canterbury, South-east England, 381.4, (636), 317.8, (530)Wandsworth, London, 379.1, (1250), 302.1, (996)Conwy, Wales, 379.1, (448), 332.5, (393)Bolsover, East Midlands, 378.8, (308), 409.6, (333)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 378.3, (399), 340.4, (359)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 377.5, (499), 320.8, (424)Hounslow, London, 377.5, (1026), 323.4, (879)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 377.2, (423), 406.6, (456)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 376.7, (517), 412.5, (566)Cambridge, Eastern England, 376.6, (471), 292.7, (366)West Lancashire, North-west England, 376.4, (431), 400.9, (459)Merton, London, 375.9, (776), 299.3, (618)Babergh, Eastern England, 373.1, (346), 373.1, (346)Derby, East Midlands, 371.9, (955), 334.1, (858)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 370.6, (420), 286.8, (325)Rugby, West Midlands, 369.6, (409), 396.7, (439)Ealing, London, 369.0, (1256), 312.0, (1062)Fylde, North-west England, 368.2, (299), 368.2, (299)Adur, South-east England, 367.7, (236), 347.4, (223)Ashfield, East Midlands, 366.2, (470), 329.6, (423)Knowsley, North-west England, 362.7, (553), 375.2, (572)Bolton, North-west England, 362.5, (1045), 323.7, (933)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 361.7, (353), 414.0, (404)Havering, London, 360.6, (940), 290.0, (756)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 359.5, (377), 348.1, (365)Barnet, London, 355.4, (1418), 308.5, (1231)Sunderland, North-east England, 354.9, (986), 342.6, (952)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 354.8, (539), 458.8, (697)Swindon, South-west England, 353.6, (788), 415.9, (927)Hartlepool, North-east England, 352.7, (331), 365.5, (343)Inverclyde, Scotland, 351.7, (271), 402.3, (310)Eden, North-west England, 351.6, (189), 292.1, (157)West Lothian, Scotland, 351.4, (646), 368.3, (677)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 350.7, (878), 301.2, (754)Dartford, South-east England, 349.0, (398), 381.4, (435)Bexley, London, 348.6, (869), 314.5, (784)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 348.0, (401), 390.5, (450)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 347.8, (907), 347.0, (905)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 345.3, (518), 313.9, (471)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 343.8, (631), 311.6, (572)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 343.4, (908), 295.0, (780)Dundee City, Scotland, 342.7, (510), 293.0, (436)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 341.9, (1097), 394.6, (1266)Ipswich, Eastern England, 340.5, (463), 330.9, (450)Hillingdon, London, 340.4, (1052), 305.5, (944)Fenland, Eastern England, 337.0, (344), 265.5, (271)Stockport, North-west England, 336.8, (991), 319.9, (941)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 334.7, (1027), 318.7, (978)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 331.5, (520), 304.1, (477)Allerdale, North-west England, 327.1, (320), 389.4, (381)Sandwell, West Midlands, 322.5, (1061), 311.2, (1024)Haringey, London, 322.1, (858), 265.1, (706)Manchester, North-west England, 322.1, (1790), 289.0, (1606)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 319.9, (452), 293.7, (415)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 318.4, (1680), 282.2, (1489)Nottingham, East Midlands, 318.0, (1072), 274.7, (926)Carlisle, North-west England, 317.9, (345), 336.3, (365)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 317.4, (1870), 301.6, (1777)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 316.7, (2530), 306.2, (2446)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 316.6, (492), 328.8, (511)Liverpool, North-west England, 313.9, (1571), 286.5, (1434)Burnley, North-west England, 312.3, (279), 306.7, (274)Preston, North-west England, 311.5, (449), 326.1, (470)Pendle, North-west England, 311.5, (287), 295.2, (272)Harrow, London, 310.7, (784), 312.7, (789)Walsall, West Midlands, 310.4, (890), 287.4, (824)South Tyneside, North-east England, 309.0, (467), 375.2, (567)Copeland, North-west England, 308.6, (210), 501.2, (341)Midlothian, Scotland, 308.1, (287), 333.9, (311)Waltham Forest, London, 307.3, (851), 266.8, (739)Redbridge, London, 307.2, (939), 288.9, (883)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 305.5, (437), 290.1, (415)Birmingham, West Midlands, 301.7, (3441), 263.1, (3001)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 300.0, (172), 326.1, (187)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 293.5, (394), 347.9, (467)Coventry, West Midlands, 293.4, (1113), 312.9, (1187)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 292.9, (308), 263.4, (277)Norwich, Eastern England, 292.6, (416), 324.9, (462)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 291.5, (414), 312.6, (444)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 291.0, (1284), 282.1, (1245)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 289.9, (520), 323.3, (580)Oldham, North-west England, 289.5, (688), 258.0, (613)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 287.3, (285), 310.5, (308)Hackney and City of London, London, 281.3, (821), 238.1, (695)Croydon, London, 278.7, (1083), 233.7, (908)Lambeth, London, 278.1, (895), 226.5, (729)Brent, London, 277.6, (910), 261.5, (857)Camden, London, 268.7, (751), 219.7, (614)Glasgow City, Scotland, 266.7, (1695), 241.6, (1536)Lewisham, London, 266.3, (813), 218.5, (667)Enfield, London, 265.9, (887), 224.2, (748)Greenwich, London, 265.4, (767), 222.1, (642)Ceredigion, Wales, 264.8, (193), 264.8, (193)Islington, London, 264.0, (655), 209.6, (520)South Lakeland, North-west England, 262.1, (275), 356.5, (374)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 259.5, (1407), 251.2, (1362)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 251.1, (531), 245.9, (520)Barking and Dagenham, London, 241.9, (518), 272.3, (583)Tower Hamlets, London, 237.1, (787), 238.0, (790)Westminster, London, 236.1, (637), 200.9, (542)Southwark, London, 234.1, (749), 189.4, (606)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 223.2, (50), 638.4, (143)Newham, London, 215.9, (767), 197.3, (701)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 143.4, (38), 400.0, (106)