Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 278 (74%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 95 (25%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 708 new cases in the seven days to November 20 – the equivalent of 1,030.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 852.7 in the seven days to November 13.

Mid Sussex has the second highest rate, up from 723.0 to 849.2, with 1,292 new cases.

Gwynedd in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 693.5 to 848.4, with 1,062 new cases.

Mid Ulster has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (837.2, up from 699.5) and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (543.7, down slightly from 551.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Guildford (up from 435.6 to 690.4)Eastbourne (351.3 to 572.0)Shetland Islands (288.6 to 498.5)East Hampshire (418.3 to 627.4)Newark & Sherwood (396.3 to 605.1)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 13.

Torridge, South-west England, 1030.3, (708), 852.7, (586)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 849.2, (1292), 723.0, (1100)Gwynedd, Wales, 848.4, (1062), 693.5, (868)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 837.2, (1247), 699.5, (1042)North Devon, South-west England, 819.0, (804), 704.9, (692)Elmbridge, South-east England, 790.7, (1085), 584.5, (802)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 785.8, (1139), 727.9, (1055)Tandridge, South-east England, 725.1, (642), 586.2, (519)Mid Devon, South-west England, 722.8, (602), 588.3, (490)Teignbridge, South-west England, 704.2, (951), 625.7, (845)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 700.6, (977), 565.8, (789)Guildford, South-east England, 690.4, (1038), 435.6, (655)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 688.6, (919), 545.5, (728)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 685.9, (986), 505.0, (726)Eastleigh, South-east England, 671.5, (910), 540.1, (732)Test Valley, South-east England, 669.2, (851), 546.5, (695)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 667.1, (977), 495.7, (726)Rutland, East Midlands, 657.2, (266), 508.9, (206)Waverley, South-east England, 656.6, (831), 454.3, (575)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 652.6, (883), 678.5, (918)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 642.2, (730), 636.1, (723)Hastings, South-east England, 635.3, (588), 535.9, (496)Melton, East Midlands, 628.5, (323), 575.9, (296)East Hampshire, South-east England, 627.4, (777), 418.3, (518)Torbay, South-west England, 624.0, (850), 565.3, (770)Crawley, South-east England, 621.5, (699), 573.5, (645)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 617.3, (566), 631.4, (579)Charnwood, East Midlands, 613.0, (1155), 642.2, (1210)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 611.4, (928), 490.8, (745)Arun, South-east England, 611.3, (985), 562.3, (906)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 609.1, (909), 412.7, (616)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 606.0, (982), 560.3, (908)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 605.1, (745), 396.3, (488)Tamworth, West Midlands, 595.9, (458), 451.4, (347)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 595.6, (1082), 425.5, (773)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 595.5, (320), 390.8, (210)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 593.3, (368), 527.2, (327)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 591.4, (329), 494.3, (275)Mole Valley, South-east England, 590.5, (517), 524.3, (459)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 589.9, (2342), 576.1, (2287)Wiltshire, South-west England, 589.4, (2971), 496.0, (2500)Harlow, Eastern England, 585.5, (511), 435.4, (380)Dorset, South-west England, 583.0, (2214), 526.9, (2001)Plymouth, South-west England, 581.7, (1529), 493.8, (1298)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 578.0, (1048), 519.5, (942)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 576.5, (700), 429.1, (521)South Hams, South-west England, 574.2, (505), 499.2, (439)Fareham, South-east England, 572.5, (666), 550.1, (640)Eastbourne, South-east England, 572.0, (591), 351.3, (363)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 571.9, (671), 580.4, (681)Horsham, South-east England, 569.9, (829), 512.8, (746)Monmouthshire, Wales, 568.5, (541), 567.4, (540)Gosport, South-east England, 565.7, (479), 650.7, (551)Cherwell, South-east England, 564.4, (857), 431.4, (655)Wrexham, Wales, 563.7, (767), 509.4, (693)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 563.5, (518), 401.4, (369)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 561.0, (695), 443.1, (549)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 560.0, (901), 467.4, (752)Shropshire, West Midlands, 559.9, (1822), 515.3, (1677)Worcester, West Midlands, 558.5, (560), 425.9, (427)Gloucester, South-west England, 557.4, (723), 554.3, (719)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 556.8, (538), 524.7, (507)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 554.9, (1597), 510.7, (1470)Richmond upon Thames, London, 554.2, (1098), 458.8, (909)Spelthorne, South-east England, 553.7, (553), 473.6, (473)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 551.1, (333), 518.0, (313)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 550.8, (666), 498.7, (603)Lewes, South-east England, 550.6, (570), 397.0, (411)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 549.7, (888), 518.7, (838)West Berkshire, South-east England, 549.0, (870), 449.3, (712)Rushmoor, South-east England, 548.8, (518), 482.1, (455)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 548.3, (695), 434.7, (551)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 547.9, (1877), 428.8, (1469)Cheltenham, South-west England, 546.3, (634), 474.8, (551)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 546.2, (663), 503.3, (611)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 545.7, (649), 470.8, (560)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 544.7, (824), 513.6, (777)Falkirk, Scotland, 543.7, (873), 551.2, (885)Corby, East Midlands, 543.4, (397), 485.9, (355)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 542.6, (311), 497.3, (285)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 541.8, (776), 513.2, (735)Exeter, South-west England, 541.5, (722), 461.3, (615)Harborough, East Midlands, 541.2, (517), 533.8, (510)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 541.1, (770), 454.7, (647)Moray, Scotland, 538.1, (515), 562.1, (538)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 537.1, (584), 504.9, (549)Wealden, South-east England, 533.4, (868), 439.4, (715)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 532.5, (475), 474.2, (423)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 532.1, (848), 506.4, (807)Redditch, West Midlands, 531.7, (455), 452.3, (387)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 529.0, (2894), 424.6, (2323)Wokingham, South-east England, 528.9, (920), 339.2, (590)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 526.7, (781), 544.2, (807)Blaby, East Midlands, 525.7, (536), 508.1, (518)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 524.4, (754), 397.1, (571)Worthing, South-east England, 522.9, (579), 449.8, (498)Southampton, South-east England, 522.8, (1322), 433.4, (1096)New Forest, South-east England, 522.1, (938), 447.0, (803)Colchester, Eastern England, 520.8, (1027), 496.5, (979)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 520.0, (523), 460.4, (463)Maidstone, South-east England, 519.3, (899), 379.5, (657)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 517.7, (567), 408.2, (447)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 517.4, (1779), 386.2, (1328)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 517.3, (525), 393.2, (399)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 516.9, (928), 486.2, (873)Woking, South-east England, 513.0, (513), 376.0, (376)Stirling, Scotland, 512.3, (482), 479.4, (451)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 511.9, (1112), 506.4, (1100)Lichfield, West Midlands, 508.3, (537), 460.1, (486)Cardiff, Wales, 507.9, (1875), 564.7, (2085)Mendip, South-west England, 504.8, (587), 488.4, (568)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 503.4, (473), 405.5, (381)West Devon, South-west England, 500.5, (281), 500.5, (281)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 498.5, (114), 288.6, (66)Braintree, Eastern England, 498.4, (763), 419.4, (642)Swale, South-east England, 498.0, (752), 421.2, (636)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 497.8, (891), 406.7, (728)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 497.7, (618), 414.8, (515)East Devon, South-west England, 497.7, (737), 506.5, (750)Stevenage, Eastern England, 494.9, (436), 432.4, (381)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 494.0, (644), 427.2, (557)Maldon, Eastern England, 493.9, (323), 420.5, (275)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 493.2, (852), 463.1, (800)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 492.4, (1128), 423.0, (969)Cotswold, South-west England, 491.9, (444), 386.6, (349)Torfaen, Wales, 491.4, (466), 559.9, (531)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 491.3, (1445), 522.3, (1536)Angus, Scotland, 491.3, (569), 544.8, (631)Kettering, East Midlands, 491.1, (502), 401.1, (410)Darlington, North-east England, 490.7, (527), 492.5, (529)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 489.8, (931), 538.2, (1023)Watford, Eastern England, 488.5, (472), 398.5, (385)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 484.5, (388), 405.8, (325)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 484.3, (317), 359.0, (235)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 484.2, (885), 373.1, (682)Basildon, Eastern England, 484.1, (908), 414.3, (777)Portsmouth, South-east England, 483.9, (1039), 416.4, (894)Chichester, South-east England, 483.9, (588), 429.6, (522)Flintshire, Wales, 483.9, (759), 388.3, (609)Rochford, Eastern England, 483.9, (424), 422.2, (370)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 482.8, (856), 406.1, (720)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 482.8, (571), 348.3, (412)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 481.6, (474), 503.9, (496)East Lothian, Scotland, 480.1, (518), 355.0, (383)Lincoln, East Midlands, 478.8, (479), 395.8, (396)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 478.7, (1643), 458.9, (1575)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 478.5, (723), 338.8, (512)Daventry, East Midlands, 477.3, (415), 602.6, (524)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 475.6, (335), 325.1, (229)Denbighshire, Wales, 473.8, (458), 474.8, (459)Dacorum, Eastern England, 472.8, (735), 476.0, (740)Castle Point, Eastern England, 471.7, (427), 391.1, (354)Reading, South-east England, 471.5, (756), 321.8, (516)North Tyneside, North-east England, 470.6, (983), 494.1, (1032)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 468.5, (1266), 465.6, (1258)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 468.4, (1202), 390.8, (1003)Rother, South-east England, 467.3, (452), 386.7, (374)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 467.2, (552), 457.0, (540)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 467.1, (446), 388.5, (371)South Ribble, North-west England, 465.4, (517), 405.1, (450)Bedford, Eastern England, 465.4, (813), 438.5, (766)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 465.2, (603), 435.9, (565)Swansea, Wales, 465.2, (1147), 504.9, (1245)Dudley, West Midlands, 465.0, (1499), 431.2, (1390)Runnymede, South-east England, 465.0, (420), 466.1, (421)Havant, South-east England, 464.6, (587), 390.2, (493)Wychavon, West Midlands, 464.6, (609), 388.3, (509)South Somerset, South-west England, 464.1, (783), 516.9, (872)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 462.6, (517), 449.2, (502)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 461.7, (2657), 375.8, (2163)Powys, Wales, 461.6, (614), 548.0, (729)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 461.5, (611), 466.0, (617)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 461.3, (416), 415.9, (375)Ashford, South-east England, 459.5, (602), 453.4, (594)Caerphilly, Wales, 458.9, (834), 485.3, (882)Erewash, East Midlands, 458.7, (529), 420.5, (485)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 458.6, (306), 553.0, (369)Stafford, West Midlands, 458.4, (632), 394.6, (544)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 458.1, (887), 408.0, (790)Thurrock, Eastern England, 457.5, (803), 375.4, (659)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 456.9, (1184), 439.6, (1139)St Albans, Eastern England, 456.1, (681), 509.7, (761)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 455.8, (397), 437.4, (381)Medway, South-east England, 455.7, (1272), 385.5, (1076)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 454.8, (893), 512.8, (1007)Peterborough, Eastern England, 454.0, (920), 443.7, (899)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 453.1, (1322), 386.6, (1128)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 453.0, (654), 520.1, (751)Chorley, North-west England, 452.6, (538), 443.3, (527)Rochdale, North-west England, 451.1, (1009), 391.7, (876)Rossendale, North-west England, 450.8, (322), 463.4, (331)Fife, Scotland, 449.8, (1683), 445.6, (1667)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 449.6, (620), 436.5, (602)St. Helens, North-west England, 447.3, (810), 394.3, (714)Dover, South-east England, 446.4, (529), 397.4, (471)Hyndburn, North-west England, 446.2, (362), 350.0, (284)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 443.5, (588), 365.1, (484)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 443.1, (547), 472.3, (583)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 442.7, (421), 436.4, (415)Newport, Wales, 441.0, (690), 483.9, (757)Gravesham, South-east England, 440.6, (471), 424.7, (454)Brentwood, Eastern England, 437.6, (338), 424.6, (328)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 436.3, (446), 510.7, (522)Halton, North-west England, 436.2, (566), 426.9, (554)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 435.8, (353), 390.1, (316)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 435.4, (1053), 433.3, (1048)Winchester, South-east England, 435.2, (548), 399.4, (503)South Holland, East Midlands, 435.0, (417), 446.5, (428)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 433.4, (487), 401.4, (451)Bridgend, Wales, 432.4, (638), 471.7, (696)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 432.3, (401), 342.8, (318)Kingston upon Thames, London, 432.1, (774), 377.4, (676)Luton, Eastern England, 431.3, (921), 428.0, (914)Oxford, South-east England, 429.5, (651), 301.5, (457)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 428.9, (220), 627.8, (322)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 428.0, (845), 417.9, (825)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 427.9, (449), 476.5, (500)Hart, South-east England, 427.2, (417), 454.9, (444)Thanet, South-east England, 426.3, (603), 324.5, (459)Stroud, South-west England, 423.5, (512), 369.7, (447)Cheshire East, North-west England, 423.4, (1637), 394.1, (1524)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 421.7, (335), 342.4, (272)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 418.0, (1037), 417.2, (1035)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 417.2, (422), 294.6, (298)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 416.1, (477), 406.5, (466)Slough, South-east England, 415.8, (622), 377.1, (564)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 415.7, (739), 387.6, (689)Salford, North-west England, 414.9, (1090), 320.1, (841)Northumberland, North-east England, 414.1, (1341), 409.8, (1327)Cambridge, Eastern England, 411.8, (515), 299.8, (375)Sutton, London, 411.6, (855), 390.9, (812)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 410.1, (446), 507.6, (552)North Somerset, South-west England, 410.1, (884), 405.0, (873)Broadland, Eastern England, 410.1, (541), 345.6, (456)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 409.9, (865), 429.8, (907)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 409.9, (1441), 398.8, (1402)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 409.1, (393), 375.8, (361)Blackpool, North-west England, 409.0, (566), 363.5, (503)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 408.6, (393), 528.1, (508)Tendring, Eastern England, 408.5, (602), 427.5, (630)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 408.5, (286), 507.0, (355)Sefton, North-west England, 404.9, (1117), 423.7, (1169)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 401.7, (421), 297.7, (312)Bury, North-west England, 401.7, (766), 350.8, (669)Tameside, North-west England, 401.6, (912), 397.6, (903)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 401.1, (423), 346.1, (365)Solihull, West Midlands, 400.5, (871), 370.6, (806)High Peak, East Midlands, 399.4, (370), 399.4, (370)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 399.3, (1058), 423.8, (1123)Gateshead, North-east England, 397.6, (803), 373.9, (755)Breckland, Eastern England, 397.2, (561), 335.6, (474)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 396.9, (1354), 392.8, (1340)Gedling, East Midlands, 396.7, (469), 378.9, (448)Wandsworth, London, 395.8, (1305), 312.7, (1031)Trafford, North-west England, 395.2, (939), 383.9, (912)Warrington, North-west England, 394.9, (827), 365.3, (765)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 394.2, (521), 335.2, (443)Boston, East Midlands, 393.9, (279), 386.8, (274)Wyre, North-west England, 393.6, (445), 393.6, (445)Wigan, North-west England, 393.1, (1300), 402.2, (1330)Bromley, London, 391.9, (1304), 339.0, (1128)Wirral, North-west England, 390.3, (1266), 335.8, (1089)Bristol, South-west England, 390.2, (1818), 421.8, (1965)Hounslow, London, 388.9, (1057), 319.0, (867)Northampton, East Midlands, 388.8, (872), 419.5, (941)Canterbury, South-east England, 388.6, (648), 322.0, (537)County Durham, North-east England, 386.4, (2060), 388.8, (2073)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 386.0, (341), 344.1, (304)Merton, London, 384.1, (793), 308.5, (637)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 384.0, (527), 413.2, (567)Rugby, West Midlands, 382.3, (423), 400.4, (443)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 382.2, (578), 325.3, (492)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 381.6, (326), 419.1, (358)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 381.1, (1192), 348.2, (1089)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 380.3, (490), 418.4, (539)Lancaster, North-west England, 380.1, (563), 349.7, (518)Ealing, London, 379.3, (1291), 312.9, (1065)Warwick, West Midlands, 378.9, (549), 325.7, (472)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 378.3, (274), 306.5, (222)West Lancashire, North-west England, 378.2, (433), 400.9, (459)Conwy, Wales, 377.4, (446), 350.3, (414)Leicester, East Midlands, 375.4, (1329), 395.2, (1399)Bolsover, East Midlands, 375.1, (305), 383.7, (312)Babergh, Eastern England, 374.2, (347), 373.1, (346)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 373.8, (392), 350.0, (367)Derby, East Midlands, 373.4, (959), 326.7, (839)Highland, Scotland, 373.4, (879), 475.3, (1119)Havering, London, 371.0, (967), 291.2, (759)Ashfield, East Midlands, 370.9, (476), 342.1, (439)Eden, North-west England, 370.2, (199), 295.8, (159)Mansfield, East Midlands, 369.5, (404), 341.1, (373)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 368.9, (360), 422.2, (412)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 368.0, (417), 291.2, (330)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 367.9, (921), 305.1, (764)Bolton, North-west England, 366.4, (1056), 321.3, (926)Knowsley, North-west England, 364.7, (556), 364.7, (556)Swindon, South-west England, 363.4, (810), 406.5, (906)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 362.7, (441), 505.8, (615)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 361.6, (956), 296.1, (783)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 361.2, (405), 384.3, (431)Inverclyde, Scotland, 360.8, (278), 385.4, (297)Sunderland, North-east England, 359.2, (998), 329.0, (914)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 358.9, (936), 344.4, (898)Barnet, London, 354.9, (1416), 325.6, (1299)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 354.2, (538), 443.7, (674)Stockport, North-west England, 353.8, (1041), 316.8, (932)Hartlepool, North-east England, 353.8, (332), 370.9, (348)Adur, South-east England, 353.7, (227), 375.5, (241)Fylde, North-west England, 350.9, (285), 392.8, (319)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 350.6, (404), 389.6, (449)West Lothian, Scotland, 349.8, (643), 353.6, (650)Bexley, London, 349.0, (870), 324.9, (810)Ipswich, Eastern England, 347.8, (473), 325.8, (443)Dartford, South-east England, 342.8, (391), 381.4, (435)Hillingdon, London, 340.4, (1052), 316.5, (978)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 338.6, (508), 323.3, (485)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 337.8, (620), 323.1, (593)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 337.7, (1036), 325.9, (1000)Dundee City, Scotland, 337.3, (502), 298.3, (444)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 335.1, (1075), 390.6, (1253)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 334.7, (525), 306.0, (480)Fenland, Eastern England, 329.2, (336), 285.1, (291)Sandwell, West Midlands, 327.3, (1077), 300.3, (988)Haringey, London, 325.5, (867), 273.7, (729)Allerdale, North-west England, 324.0, (317), 386.4, (378)Walsall, West Midlands, 322.3, (924), 281.1, (806)Nottingham, East Midlands, 321.9, (1085), 287.5, (969)Manchester, North-west England, 319.4, (1775), 293.3, (1630)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 316.9, (1867), 300.6, (1771)Liverpool, North-west England, 314.9, (1576), 291.9, (1461)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 314.7, (331), 274.8, (289)Waltham Forest, London, 312.7, (866), 273.0, (756)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 312.7, (486), 343.6, (534)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 311.1, (2485), 312.8, (2499)Preston, North-west England, 310.8, (448), 326.1, (470)Harrow, London, 310.3, (783), 316.6, (799)Birmingham, West Midlands, 309.6, (3531), 266.4, (3038)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 309.3, (437), 302.9, (428)Redbridge, London, 308.2, (942), 300.0, (917)Norwich, Eastern England, 308.1, (438), 323.5, (460)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 308.0, (1625), 298.3, (1574)Burnley, North-west England, 306.7, (274), 307.8, (275)Pendle, North-west England, 305.0, (281), 314.7, (290)Carlisle, North-west England, 304.1, (330), 339.1, (368)Midlothian, Scotland, 299.5, (279), 352.1, (328)Coventry, West Midlands, 298.1, (1131), 307.3, (1166)South Tyneside, North-east England, 296.4, (448), 381.1, (576)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 295.7, (423), 296.4, (424)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 295.4, (293), 308.5, (306)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 294.7, (169), 338.3, (194)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 293.8, (527), 318.3, (571)Oldham, North-west England, 291.6, (693), 253.8, (603)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 290.1, (412), 311.2, (442)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 289.0, (388), 334.5, (449)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 285.8, (1261), 282.1, (1245)Copeland, North-west England, 283.7, (193), 485.0, (330)Croydon, London, 281.0, (1092), 242.7, (943)Hackney and City of London, London, 279.9, (817), 245.0, (715)Brent, London, 279.8, (917), 264.2, (866)Lambeth, London, 274.7, (884), 236.2, (760)Greenwich, London, 274.0, (792), 232.8, (673)Lewisham, London, 270.2, (825), 225.3, (688)Glasgow City, Scotland, 268.5, (1707), 249.5, (1586)Camden, London, 266.2, (744), 229.0, (640)Ceredigion, Wales, 266.1, (194), 262.0, (191)South Lakeland, North-west England, 265.0, (278), 341.3, (358)Enfield, London, 259.6, (866), 233.5, (779)Islington, London, 259.6, (644), 222.5, (552)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 258.8, (1403), 248.5, (1347)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 255.4, (540), 245.5, (519)Westminster, London, 247.9, (669), 207.5, (560)Barking and Dagenham, London, 240.5, (515), 269.0, (576)Tower Hamlets, London, 235.9, (783), 238.9, (793)Southwark, London, 233.7, (748), 203.1, (650)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 227.7, (51), 575.9, (129)Newham, London, 226.9, (806), 196.2, (697)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 154.7, (41), 369.8, (98)